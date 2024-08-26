Beware Xi Jinping's anger, the United States launches a new “bomb” of sanctions on China











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States has again dropped a sanctions “bomb” on China. Washington suddenly imposed drastic sanctions on 400 Chinese individuals and 42 companies. This is related to accusations that several Chinese companies are helping Russia in its war in Ukraine. The official announcement was made by the US Treasury Department on Friday local time. In his statement, Chinese companies subject to sanctions are allegedly involved in sending microelectronic equipment and machinery to Russia. “Its products and services enable Russia to maintain its war efforts and avoid sanctions,” the US Treasury Department said in a statement quoted on Monday (26/8/2024). The Chinese Ministry of Commerce itself was furious. In the latest update, Xi Jinping's government admitted that it was very unhappy and strongly opposed to the US actions. “China urges the US to immediately stop the bad practices and will take necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” a ministry spokesperson said. China calls the US sanctions very one-sided. This, he stressed, even disrupts the order and rules of international trade. “Hinders normal international economic and trade exchanges and threatens the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains,” he added. The United States has repeatedly warned China against supporting the Russian defense industry. However, China presents itself as a neutral party in the war and claims to have not sent any deadly aid to either side, unlike the United States and other Western countries. China itself is a close political and economic ally of Russia. NATO members have called Beijing a “decisive supporter” of the war, which they have never condemned. On the same occasion, the United States also imposed bombshell sanctions against 63 Russian companies. There has been no comment from the government of President Vladimir Putin on this matter. (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Video: China suddenly urges Russia, Ukraine to de-escalate situation



