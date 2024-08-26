Politics
Sir Keir Starmer's top legal adviser weighs in on tense row over UK's continued arms sales to Israel
Keir Starmer's chief legal adviser has reportedly intervened in the controversy over the UK's continued arms sales to Israel.
Attorney General Richard Hermer KC has reportedly told Foreign Office officials he would not approve a move to ban some arms sales but would authorise others until they were certain which ones could be used to breach international humanitarian law, The Guardian reported.
The move comes days after top diplomat Richard Smith quit the Foreign Office, saying the country “may be complicit in war crimes.”
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We have made it clear that we will not export items if they could be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law. A review process is underway to assess Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law, a process that the Foreign Secretary launched on his first day in office.”
Attorney General Richard Hermer at the Cabinet Office in Westminster, central London
While in opposition, Foreign Secretary David Lammy (pictured) urged the Foreign Office to publish its legal advice
“We will provide an update once this review process is complete.”
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in the Mail that it would be “insane” to ban arms sales to Israel, adding that it would risk handing “victory to a gang of murderers and rapists”.
Since 2008, the UK has issued $576 million worth of arms export licenses to Israel, according to an analysis of export data by the Campaign Against Arms Trade. In June, the government published data on licenses granted to Israel since the October 7 Hamas attack, which showed that it had issued 42 licenses between then and May 31, 2024.
While in opposition, Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged the Foreign Office to publish its legal opinion on whether Israel was complying with international humanitarian law. He then launched a review into whether the UK should go ahead with its arms deal, but the results have yet to be published.
Authorities are examining each weapon system to determine what purpose it was used for. Mr. Hermer reportedly told authorities they must ensure that any weapons that continue to be sold have not been used to violate international law.
