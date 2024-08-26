Narendra Modi becomes an expert in political U-turns

Narendra Modi mentioned reform more than two dozen times in his Independence Day speech at Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this month. But for all his promises, Indians heard Modi was not the reformer they once knew.

The Indian president usually uses this speech to lay out his grand ambitions for the world's most populous country. Last year, he pledged to make India a developed economy by 2047. This year's speech, which made extensive reference to Viksit Bharat (developed India), lasted a record 98 minutes.

But Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party lost its majority in June for the first time in a decade and must now consult with allies, and sometimes back down, on legislation. It has recently reversed course on bills it would have confidently pushed through parliament in the past.

Even as he pledges major reforms, analysts say Modi will have to work harder than ever to prevail against a reinvigorated opposition led by Rahul Gandhi. His tenure as prime minister, now in his third term, is a diminished one.

Perhaps more worrying for the powerful and popular prime minister, some leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Hindu nationalist mass movement behind the BJP, have made remarks that Indians have interpreted as an expression of impatience with Modi since the general election result was announced on June 4.

He had very big plans and the loss of 60 seats in parliament has put a lot of those on hold, says Pramit Pal Chaudhuri, head of the South Asia practice at Eurasia Groups. He has to deal with partners, the RSS and, generally, a more vigorous opposition.

Modi's left-wing critics are delighted to see weakened a leader they describe as a strong, authoritarian man.

Business leaders and analysts, meanwhile, are wondering what the shift in electoral arithmetic will mean for a pro-big business leader who had an ambitious agenda for his third term in the world's fifth-largest economy.

In the run-up to the elections, Modi has asked his ministries to draw up 100-day action plans to advance the BJP’s legislative and administrative agenda in its first three months. These plans have included proposals to create super-ministries for areas such as technology, in a bid to streamline the government’s work.

Officials are no longer talking about a 100-day programme. And after the BJP's surprise defeat, it was forced to distribute some government posts among junior coalition partners, making the mega-ministry project unworkable.

The Modi government recently sent back for revision a broadcasting bill that would have placed YouTubers and other content creators under tighter regulatory control, following backlash from civil society groups and questions from businesses.

After an outcry from middle-class Indians, his government also scrapped a long-term capital gains tax reform plan, introduced in last month’s budget. A plan to allow lateral entry into government service for non-bureaucrats was rejected by the Gandhi-led opposition, which questioned why it did not include reservations for lower-caste Indians. The plan was even criticized by some of Modi’s allies.

Both measures would arguably have been beneficial for India's finances and the quality of its governance, with lateral entry allowing more private sector technocrats to get involved in public administration.

The business community is hoping for progress on policies such as privatization, land and labor market reform, and an overhaul of production incentives, the multibillion-dollar subsidies that India uses to attract investors in sectors such as cellphones and microchips.

Analysts say the Modi government's momentum will depend largely on the outcome of upcoming state elections, the most important of which is in Maharashtra, one of India's richest and largest states, scheduled for November.

Even earlier, an upcoming by-election for 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha or upper house, scheduled for September 3, could provide either a small boost or a loss to the BJP in the 245-seat upper house.

Seasoned political observers point out that Modi's weakness in a ruling coalition is not a major problem. It simply makes him a more typical Indian leader.

Narasimha Rao, the Indian National Congress prime minister elected in 1991 and responsible for India's major economic reforms, was presiding over a minority government. Even Modi, when the BJP was in a majority, failed to secure ambitious reforms in the crucial agricultural sector.

When it comes to economic policy, it doesn’t matter which government is in power, says Shumita Deveshwar, chief economist for India at GlobalData.TSLombard. India, with its vibrant democracy and multiple stakeholders involved, means the pace of reforms will always be very incremental.