Politics
Vietnam's New Fears and Gains
VIETNAM New leader To Lam made China the destination of his first foreign visit, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The visit shows that China remains a vital power in Vietnam's political calculations, especially in terms of supply chain and economic dimensions.
Lams' choice to visit China as his first since his appointment underscores Vietnam's commitment to its relations with China, even as Washington intensifies its courtship of Hanoi in response to recent visits by Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
US President Joe Biden's visit to Hanoi last year also marked an escalation in US overtures, aimed at ensuring that Vietnam remains a reliable backer in Washington's quest to defend the rules-based international order.
Vietnam wants better access to the Chinese market, especially for its high-quality agricultural products and investments, while China views Vietnam as a geopolitically important country and wants to maintain a stable neighbor on its southern flank.
Vietnam's new economic potential, including its vast reserves of critical minerals such as rare earths, and the risk of the country's rapprochement with Washington and the West, are key factors in this dynamic.
Leaders are also expected to accelerate plans to build high-speed rail lines linking China to Hanoi and major port cities.
Vietnam aims to complete two high-speed rail projects by 2030 as part of its efforts to modernise its ageing transport network and boost trade with its northern neighbour.
These projects are an integral part of the Pan-Asian railway network, providing both economic and commercial benefits, as well as strategic fallback options in the event of conflict, whether maritime or land.
In times of crisis, the movement of military support, including troops, goods and food, remains essential, and these rail links provide additional logistical options and support systems.
China is Vietnam's largest trading partner, with two-way trade reaching US$173.3 billion (RM758 billion) last year.
However, Vietnam's exports to China account for less than half of its imports, highlighting its heavy dependence on Chinese products.
Lams' visit will be closely watched by Vietnamese public opinion, which harbors deep distrust of China due to centuries of conflict.
China's new presence in Vietnam's railway sector could further jeopardize Hanoi's strategic advantage.
Russia's efforts to diversify its sources of support beyond a China-centric approach, including overtures to North Korea and Vietnam, and strengthening ties with India and other regional powers, indicate that Vietnam must also be careful not to become too dependent on China's economic influence.
As Vietnam continues to cover its rear and balance its relations with Washington and Beijing, the prospect of a full-scale conflict in the South China Sea or the Taiwan Strait could complicate Vietnam's position and its consequences.
Advantage of rare earths
According to the US Geological Survey, Vietnam has the second largest deposit of rare earths.
However, these resources remain largely untapped, with investment discouraged by low prices, effectively controlled by China due to its near monopoly on the global market.
The Western-backed plan to restart Vietnam's largest rare earth mine is part of a broader effort to challenge China's dominance in the sector.
The Dong Pao mine, dormant for years, represents a considerable opportunity.
Efficient exploitation of this mine could elevate Vietnam to the top rank of rare earth producers.
However, the next steps, including refining and processing, remain complex, with China still controlling much of the necessary technology.
If extraction targets are met, Dong Pao's production would rank just below that of Mountain Pass in California, one of the world's largest rare earth mines.
During Biden's visit, Washington agreed to help Vietnam better map its rare earth resources and attract quality investment, paving the way for new U.S. investors to help develop this critical industry in the country.
Factors driving the United States
Hanoi will play a key role in supporting Washington's efforts to deter Beijing from militarizing the South China Sea.
Potential future bases in Vietnam would be strategically important, providing critical support to existing bases in the Philippines and linking support bases in Singapore.
This would help offset any strategic benefits China might gain from using Ream Port in Cambodia.
Vietnam could also serve as a vital vanguard against Beijing, helping to prevent greater Chinese dominance in Southeast Asia, particularly the Mekong region.
In addition, the Vietnam partnership would strengthen U.S. efforts to ensure greater food security, maintain a stable supply chain, and provide a reliable platform for trade and investment as more leading companies move out of China.
For American companies, Vietnam represents a stable economic platform, providing a critical fallback option in response to China's economic decline.
Improving public discourse and soft power
With its heritage and war experience, Vietnam is well placed to elevate its role as a responsible, effective and important regional and global power, promoting peace and cooperation.
Recognizing the importance of rebuilding trust in an era marked by a trust deficit, Vietnam seeks to promote a common sense of responsibility, solidarity and cooperation.
By emphasizing a human-centered approach, Vietnam recognizes the importance of human capital and talent, as well as the mobility of knowledge and skills to drive national development.
Hanoi understands that its greatest asset is its people, with a demographic advantage that includes a large, young population ready to contribute to the country's future productivity and strength.
Vietnam's foreign policy, based on independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification, which emphasizes being a good friend and trusted partner to all countries and a proactive and responsible member of the international community, sends a clear message to ASEAN, China and the West.
Although Vietnam seeks to capitalize on each other's strengths, it has the autonomy to avoid becoming overly dependent on any single power.
Vietnam still has valuable assets, resources and strategic potential that it can use to exert influence on China and the West.
By maintaining its position of neutrality, independence and autonomy, Vietnam can resist pressure from China while managing overtures from Washington.
This approach will strengthen Hanoi's influence and bargaining power in the region, particularly in trade, economy and investment, as well as in talent attraction, manufacturing and critical sectors such as food security.
Collins Chong Yew Keat is a foreign affairs, strategy and security analyst at Universiti Malaya. Comments: [email protected]
