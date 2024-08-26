Politics
We are sparing no effort to effectively combat forest fires
After the presidential cabinet meeting, President Erdoğan said, “We are one of the two countries in the world that uses drones to fight forest fires. With this capability, we have reduced our initial response time to fires from 40 minutes to 11 minutes. We have also strengthened our Green Homeland Army with our 25,000 forest rangers and nearly 130,000 volunteers. Our drone water-dropping capacity, which was 73 tons in 2002, has more than quadrupled to 426 tons at present. We are doing everything necessary and sparing no effort to fight forest fires effectively.”
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan held a press conference following the presidential cabinet meeting at the Ahlat presidential complex in Bitlis.
Noting that the cabinet meeting is being held outside Ankara for the first time in 21 years to commemorate 953rd On the anniversary of the Manzikert victory, President Erdoan said that this historic cabinet meeting shows the importance they attach to Ahlat and the Manzikert victory, and added: “We will continue our multidimensional efforts in the coming period to keep the spirit of Manzikert alive and pass it on to future generations.”
“WE HAVE MADE EFFORTS TO ACHIEVE OUR GOAL OF A FULLY INDEPENDENT TURKEY IN THE FIELD OF DEFENSE”
President Erdoğan said, “Since the last cabinet meeting, we have continued our efforts to achieve our country’s goals with determination. We made crucial decisions to strengthen our country’s defense capabilities at the second Defense Industry Executive Committee meeting in 2024. We discussed the details of our Steel Dome project, which we developed with local and national means. We have made efforts without interruption, rest or hindrance to achieve our goal of a fully independent Turkey in the field of defense industry.”
Stressing that the projects inaugurated yesterday at Aksaz Shipyard have brought Turkey closer to its goals, President Erdoğan said: “The deterrence of our navy has been further strengthened with the commissioning of the Piri Reis submarine. Turkey will gain a very significant power multiplier as the construction of new-type submarines is completed. I once again wish that our submarine, our shipyard and our other naval platforms will be auspicious.”
“ISRAEL WAS UNABLE TO BREAK THE DETERMINATION OF THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE TO RESIST”
Drawing attention to the massacres perpetrated by Israel in Palestine, President Erdoğan said: “By welcoming the President of Palestine, Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, to Turkey, we have once again demonstrated our unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. The messages delivered by Mr. Abbas in our Ghazi parliament have been closely followed by the entire world. Despite all its barbarity and brutality, and despite spreading terror in Gaza for 10 months, Israel has failed to break the Palestinian people's determination to resist. We once again salute with respect the Palestinian people who are heroically defending their lands, and we wholeheartedly believe that our Palestinian brothers and sisters, sooner or later, will be victorious. May Allah help our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”
“WE ARE ONE OF TWO COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD THAT USE DRONES IN THE FIGHT AGAINST FOREST FIRES”
Describing Turkey as one of the countries most affected by global warming, President Erdoan stressed that the most destructive effects of global warming are felt in forests.
