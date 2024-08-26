PM Modi again calls for secular civil code – Kashmir Reader





Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said ensuring simple and accessible justice for all was important as the country moves towards the dream of a developed India.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court, Modi also referred to his Independence Day remark on “secular civil code” and said the judiciary has been advocating it for decades.

“As we move towards the dream of a developed India, there is a need to ensure that justice is simple, easy and accessible to all. This is very important,” he said.

Modi said justice is always simple and clear, but sometimes the process makes it difficult.

“It is our collective responsibility to make justice as simple and clear as possible. I am pleased that the country has taken many historic and decisive steps in this direction,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that today the dreams and aspirations of citizens are greater, “so it is important that our systems are modernized.”

“Innovation and modernization of the system are equally important to ensure justice for all,” he added.

Modi said the Indian judiciary has always fulfilled its responsibility of vigilance and activity on national issues.

“The example of constitutional integration of the country by abrogation of Article 370 of Kashmir is before us. The example of humanitarian law like CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is before us. What natural justice says in national interest on such issues is quite clear in the decisions of the courts,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that from the high courts to the Supreme Court, the judiciary has repeatedly strengthened Nation First's resolve on these issues.

“On August 15, I spoke about the Red Fort secular civil code project. Although this is the first time that a government has been so vocal on this issue, our judiciary has been defending it for decades. This clear position of the judiciary on the issue of national unity will further strengthen citizens’ trust in the judiciary,” he said.

He said the government has repealed hundreds of colonial laws which have become completely obsolete.

“After so many decades of independence, the country has overcome the mentality of slavery and adopted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in place of the Indian Penal Code… justice instead of punishment. This is also the basis of Indian thinking,” he said, adding that the new laws free Indian democracy from the colonial mentality.

Speaking about the use of information technology, he said that the e-courts project is the best example of the magnitude of change that the IT revolution can bring.

“Today, more than 18,000 courts in the country have been computerized. I was told that information on more than 26 million cases has been linked to a centralized online platform through the National Judicial Data Grid. More than 3,000 court complexes and more than 1,200 prisons in the country have been linked through video conferencing,” he said.

Modi said that the alternative dispute resolution mechanism is becoming an important means to take cheaper and faster decisions in the country.

“This system will promote ease of living as well as ease of justice in the country,” he said.

Terming 'integration' as the most significant word to take the country forward in the 21st century, Modi said the government's vision is that the police, forensics, process service mechanisms and district courts to the Supreme Court, all work in integration.

“The use of technology is becoming a proven formula for empowering the poor in today’s India,” he said.

He also said that India's work in many areas, from Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to UPI, has become a global model.

“This experience must be put into practice in the judicial system. In this sense, technology and access to legal documents in one's own language will become the most effective means to help the poor,” he said.

The Prime Minister said efforts must be made to ensure that legal documents and justice are made available to the people of the country.

“A software has been developed under the guidance of the Supreme Court through which court documents can be translated into 18 languages,” he said.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Chairman Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court MM Srivastava were also present on the occasion. Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

E-mail

Print Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirreader.com/2024/08/26/pm-modi-again-pitches-for-secular-civil-code/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos