This is breathtaking hypocrisy from the Labour Party which is turning cronyism into an art form, writes STEPHEN POLLARD

It’s a story as old as politics itself. Left-wing politicians are so convinced of their moral superiority that they behave as if everything they do must, by definition, be right. This gives them carte blanche to do as they please.

If you thought this Labour government would be any different, it didn’t take long to prove you wrong. One of the hallmarks of Keir Starmer’s government is its shameless cronyism and arrogant disregard for the most basic decency.

Since coming to power last month, Labour has turned cronyism into an art form, placing its donors and aides in key roles (as Guy Adams revealed in these pages on Saturday), including directly into senior civil service positions that are supposed to be politically impartial and open to open competition, barring exceptional circumstances.

Yesterday it emerged that Lord Alli, who has not only donated $500,000 to Labour since 2020 but is also Sir Keir Starmer’s own largest personal donor, has had a security pass to 10 Downing Street since Labour came to power. Oddly, no one seems to know what he actually does when he struts around 10 Downing Street, beyond allegedly hosting a post-election reception in the Downing Street garden.

Labour has already backtracked on another example of cronyism. (Sir Keir speaking after a COBRA meeting on 6 August)

Lord Alli has donated $20,000 and the use of a New York apartment to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. (Pictured: Ms Rayner at the 2023 Labour Party Conference)

Downing Street confirmed not only that Lord Alli had a pass, but that it was still active. (Waheed Alli attends the launch of a new exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery)

But it is not only bizarre that his role is so unclear, it also raises new questions about Labour’s patronage, since passes to 10 Downing Street are not issued to just anyone who wants them. They are supposed to be reserved for civil servants and advisers, the chancellor and the prime minister’s family. Why is Lord Alli entitled to a pass? Is it because of his donations?

He gave $20,000 and a New York apartment to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. He also splurged on the Prime Minister, giving $16,200 for “work clothes” (suits, apparently). He even gave $2,485 for “several pairs of glasses”. Lord Alli says it seems to be a case of “glasses pass”.

What makes this particularly murky is that Labour has struggled to get its story straight. When the revelations broke yesterday, the party said its pass was temporary and had been withdrawn “weeks ago”. But that is not what Downing Street told the journalists who broke the story in the Sunday Times. On Friday, Downing Street confirmed not only that Lord Alli had a pass, but that it was still active. It seems that 10 Downing Street changed its story yesterday morning, probably when it realised how bad this latest example of cronyism was.

As for the truth, who knows? The Labour Party has only been in power for seven weeks, but we already know that it has no qualms about distorting the truth.

Last week, for example, it became clear that the party's promise not to raise income tax, VAT or the national insurance contribution was meaningless, when the chief secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones, began talking about not raising the “employee national insurance contribution”, implying, in other words, that it would increase the employer's share.

Labour has already reversed course on another example of nepotism. Ian Corfield, who gave $20,000 to the party, was appointed to a senior civil service post as Treasury investment director. The job was approved by the Civil Service Commission, but, crucially, it was reported that the commission was never told that Corfield had also donated $5,000 to Chancellor Rachel Reeves. But no sooner had this obscure appointment begun to be scrutinised than he resigned this weekend.

One of the hallmarks of Keir Starmer’s government is its shameless cronyism and arrogant disregard for the most basic proprieties. (Pictured: Keir Starmer meets Defence Secretary John Healey and Lords MP George Robertson at 10 Downing Street)

When Boris Johnson (pictured) appointed Dame Kate Bingham to an unpaid role to lead the “vaccine taskforce”, Labour led the attack on her as a shill. (Boris Johnson delivers his speech at the Salzburg summit)

Labour has no shame in inserting its members into formerly impartial roles. Take Jess Sargeant, who until the election worked for Labour Together, a Starmer lobby group. She was parachuted immediately after Labour’s victory into a civil service role as deputy director of the property and constitution group in the Cabinet Office, the Whitehall unit charged with investigating political irregularities.

The hypocrisy is breathtaking. When Boris Johnson appointed Dame Kate Bingham, one of Britain’s leading biotech experts, to an unpaid position leading the “vaccine taskforce,” Labour led the attack on her as an accomplice, simply because her husband was Tory MP Jesse Norman.

A few months before the election, Sir Keir had promised that Labour would “restore standards in public life by cracking down on cronyism”.

Now the tables have clearly turned and, as pass number 10 to Lord Alli shows, Sir Keir is revealed to be a hypocrite of the highest order.