Justice should be simple, procedures make it difficult, says PM Modi | India News





JODHPUR: PM Narendra Modi said on Sunday that access to legal documents will be the greatest weapon in the direction of enabling the poor.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court here, Modi appealed to the legal fraternity to help the government make this possible.

“It is important that people have access to legal documents in local languages. Justice should always be simple “It's clear and simple. Our processes make it difficult,” the Prime Minister said.

He stressed the need to integrate all separately operating computer systems.

“Police, forensics, procedures and service mechanisms from the Supreme Court to district courts, all should work in unison. Our vision is that all the IT systems working separately should be integrated,” Modi said.

Modi also highlighted the importance of technology as a proven formula to empower citizens. Terming it as the collective responsibility of the judiciary to ensure that justice is simple and clear, Modi said the country has taken several steps in this direction and cited the example of replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS).

“By overcoming the colonial mentality, we have repealed the colonial laws. Now there is justice instead of punishment, which is the foundation of Indian philosophy,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi has sought an apology from the people for the endless courtroom trips – “chakkar” – he has to make to get justice.

“We must take effective measures to abolish this 'chakkar', this pain of the common citizen,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/justice-must-be-simple-processes-make-it-difficult-pm-modi/articleshow/112790834.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos