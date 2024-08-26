We continue our journey tearing up the scenarios against our homeland





In his speech on the occasion of the 953rd anniversary of the Manzikert victory celebrations in Bitlis' Ahlat district, President Erdoan said, “We continue our path by destroying the scenarios against our homeland. We are not the guardians but the real owners of these lands.” President Recep Tayyip Erdoan delivered a speech at the celebrations of the 953rd anniversary of the Manzikert victory in Ahlat district of Bitlis. “AHLAT RISES FROM THE ASHES” Describing Ahlat as a bridge of faith, culture and civilization that has spanned a thousand years to the present day, President Erdoğan said, “Since we came to power, we have considered it our duty to revive Ahlat as a capital and we have always acted in this direction. We have strived to reunite Ahlat with its roots and make it a center of history, culture and attraction in accordance with its place in our history. Thanks to our efforts, Ahlat, by the grace of Allah, has been reborn from its ashes. Our youth come to these places, learn about their roots and witness the thousand-year history of Ahlat even outside of celebrations. Today’s massive opening ceremony and the cabinet meeting that we will hold here tonight show the importance we attach to Ahlat.” President Erdoğan said: “The seeds of affection, brotherhood and solidarity sown in Anatolia by our ancestors have taken such strong roots and flourished so much that no one has been able to destroy or erase this bond of brotherhood. They worked to divide us across ethnicities and sects. They tried to sow discord between us through differences in political opinions. They tried to build walls of hatred between us by means of the separatist terrorist organization. Through many other insidious and treacherous plots, they sought to dynamite our brotherhood and make us easy prey. However, with the help of Allah and the wisdom of our beloved nation, we have overcome all of this. We have united more closely than ever. We are doing the same today, too. We continue our path by destroying the scenarios against our homeland.” Everyone should know that we are not the guardians but the real owners of these lands. We are present both under and above these lands. Anatolia, in every corner where a martyr lies, is our own homeland. Those who still cannot digest our presence here, who still pursue illusory dreams, will experience a great defeat, great destruction and enormous loss.

