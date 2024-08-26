Indonesian parliament reverses course on constitutional reform amid protests

More than a thousand protesters gathered outside the Indonesian parliament in Jakarta, and similar demonstrations have broken out across the country. The outcry is against the parliament’s attempt to fast-track a bill that would overturn a recent ruling by Indonesia’s Constitutional Court. The ruling, issued just days ago, sent shockwaves through the political landscape. It dismantled a long-standing barrier that prevented small parties and independent candidates from running in gubernatorial elections.

Ahead of local and regional elections in November, Indonesia’s Supreme Court has taken center stage by clarifying electoral rules that have been the subject of legal challenges. The court’s decision struck down the requirement that parties obtain 20 percent representation in regional assemblies before running candidates for governor. The move is expected to pave the way for greater candidate diversity, breathing new life into the country’s electoral process.

The implications of this decision are profound and shake the foundations of Indonesian politics. It effectively reduces the dominance of established parties and entrenched political dynasties while upending the coalition-building strategies that have long been a hallmark of Indonesian domestic politics. Historically, local and regional parties have tended to align themselves with larger, more powerful parties, avoiding running their own candidates in favor of those with a better chance of winning. However, the courts’ latest decision threatens to disrupt this established norm, potentially encouraging smaller parties to run candidates even when their chances of victory are slim.

Amid the political upheaval, incumbent President Joko Widodo, barred from running for a third term after two five-year terms, is expected to resign. His defense minister, Prabowo Subianto, a former army general, emerged victorious in the presidential election. February 2024 general electionsobtaining nearly 60% of the vote alongside his running mate for vice president, Gibran Rakabuming RakaWidodos' eldest son.

The run-up to the February 2024 elections has been marked by controversy, echoing the unrest seen in recent weeks. The Constitutional Court’s previous amendment allowed Gibran, the former mayor of Surakarta, to run for president despite his minor age. The court introduced a clause allowing candidates with five years of experience as a regional leader to bypass the age requirement, further fanning the flames of controversy.

Despite Subianto’s role in Widodo’s cabinet, Subianto and Gibran ran under the banner of the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra). Their alliance, bolstered by the support of ten other political parties, attracted support from across the political spectrum. Gibran’s political career notably saw him switch from his father’s Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), adding an extra layer of intrigue to the electoral dynamic.

As Subianto and Gibran's inauguration in November approaches, the nation's attention has shifted to the upcoming regional elections, with particular focus on Anies BaswedanFormer Jakarta governor Baswedan, who was Subianto's opponent in the 2024 presidential election, is once again running for Jakarta governor. His candidacy parallels Widodo's, as the latter also served as Jakarta governor before becoming president. Baswedan's independent candidacy in the 2024 election garnered 25% of the vote, and many speculate that a successful term as governor could position him for another presidential bid.

However, the coalition of Subianto, Gibran, and Widodo worked tirelessly to block Baswedan from running in the election—a maneuver that, if successful, would likely secure Subianto a second five-year term and pave the way for Gibran to become president. The electoral rules, now reversed, required candidates to win the approval of at least 20 percent of the regional parliament, a hurdle that, while not insurmountable in Indonesia’s complex landscape of political negotiation and coalition-building, posed a significant obstacle for Baswedan. The alliance of ten of Indonesia’s eleven regional parties with Subianto and Gibran effectively shut Baswedan out of the race.

In response to what many saw as an attempt by the political elite to consolidate its power, Indonesia’s Constitutional Court stepped in, removing those restrictions in what was widely seen as a necessary move to safeguard democracy. Yet Subianto’s Advanced Indonesia coalition in parliament quickly responded by attempting to pass a law that would amend the constitution, effectively barring Baswedan and other candidates from running. The legislation was also likely intended to formalize lower age limits for office, a change that would benefit Widodo’s younger son, Kaesang Pangarep, an entrepreneur and YouTuber who is considering running for mayor despite being a minor.

The parliamentary maneuvers, which some called a U-turn, were eventually halted, likely due to a lack of quorum. As protests against the undemocratic reforms grow across Indonesia, public outrage is increasingly focused on Widodo, with many accusing him of destroying democracy in the world’s third-largest democracy.

If Subiantos’ coalition persists in its efforts to change the rules in its favor, Indonesia could find itself in the midst of a full-blown constitutional crisis. The potential passage of this law would strengthen the power of the ruling coalition and accelerate the erosion of democratic norms in Indonesia.

The recent history of protests in Kenya Bangladesh, where popular pressure has forced major political changes, is a major challenge. The risks for Widodo and President-elect Subianto are considerable as they navigate these turbulent waters.

Blue posters with the words “Emergency Alert” and the national eagle, Indonesia’s symbol, have gone viral on social media, reflecting the growing sentiment of opposition to the coalition. Indonesians are increasingly alarmed by the political direction their country is taking, and many are wondering what the future holds for their democracy.