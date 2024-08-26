Donald Trump Violated Florida Criminal Law and Failed to Record New York Conviction Here





Donald Trump's mugshot was released a year ago, when he was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Atlanta, Georgia, on election racketeering charges. If the Florida law is enforced, Trump will have to be photographed and fingerprinted again in Palm Beach County.

By Noreen Marcus and Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Presidential candidate Donald Trump violated the law in his home state of Florida by failing to report to the local sheriff after a New York jury convicted him of falsifying business records.

But it’s unlikely that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will investigate Trump for that offense, or that Palm Beach state prosecutors will charge him with the crime of failing to register his felony conviction. Nor will Tallahassee election officials explain how a convicted felon was able to vote unchallenged in the Aug. 20 primary, as Trump did in the Aug. 14 early voting.

Florida Statute 775.13 gives anyone convicted of a felony in federal court or a court in a state other than Florida 48 hours to register. Trump was supposed to report his May 30 conviction in New York on 34 counts of fraud within two days of returning to Palm Beach.

Intended to monitor criminals, the Crime Registration Act requires that the offender be fingerprinted and photographed. Violation is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 upon conviction.

Trump did not register, Teri Barbera, a longtime public information officer at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, confirmed to Florida Bulldog.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the Florida Bulldogs. Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg also did not return a phone message left at his office. Bradshaw’s attorney, Catherine Kozol, suggested that Trump didn’t register because he wasn’t required to do so yet, anyway.

Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, left, and Palm Beach State's Attorney Dave Aronberg

Former President Trump's criminal case is not over yet because, while the jury's verdict has been reached at trial, the court has yet to issue its judgment and sentence. Until then, there will be no final outcome to the criminal proceedings, she wrote in an email to Florida Bulldog.

WHAT THE LAW SAYS

Kozol also said through Barbera that a conviction is not final until sentence is handed down, as the judge has the discretion to impose sanctions or suspend judgment.

But that is not what Statute 775.13 says: the term “convicted” means a determination of guilt that is the result of a trial or the entry of a plea of ​​guilty or no contest. [no contest]whether or not the arbitration is suspended.

That shatters his entire argument, said Philip Padovano, a Tallahassee appellate attorney and retired appeals court judge who reviewed Florida Statute 775.13 at the Florida Bulldogs' request.

The registration law applies to Trump, Padovano said, even if New York Judge Juan Merchan does not rule or formally impose judgment in his case.

Trump is currently scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 in Manhattan. Merchan is considering a request from the candidates' lawyers to postpone the sentencing hearing again until after the November 5 presidential election.

Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, lost decisively, and is now strongly supporting his fellow Floridians' bid for a second term.

Like other local and state officials, the governor has gone out of his way to avoid criticizing Trump for his words or actions. Republicans have dismissed their leaders' many legal troubles as politically motivated persecution.

DESANTIS FLEET CLEMENCY

Former President Donald Trump did not lose his right to vote in Florida, DeSantis, a lawyer, tweeted after Trump was convicted on May 30. He added that given the absurd nature of Trump’s prosecution in New York, it would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights under the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair.

Yet public records show that the clemency committee has not approved a petition for Trump. The committee is comprised of the governor and three cabinet members, all Republicans.

Some observers complain that Trump is receiving special treatment, especially compared to the vast majority of convicted felons in Florida.

I just think we should treat him like everybody else, Padovano said.

In reality, Donald Trump is not treated like other convicted criminals.

On Aug. 14, he got into his chauffeured Chevrolet Suburban and drove six miles from his Mar-a-Lago resort to the county’s main elections office in West Palm Beach. There, Elections Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link greeted Trump warmly and he voted early in the primary.

Broward Elections Supervisor Joe Scott

The legality of Trump's vote is up for debate. Padovano said the Florida Constitution clearly states that convicted felons lose the right to vote until the end of their sentence; nothing in state law changes that rule.

A STORY OF CONTRASTS

Broward County Elections Director Joe Scott reminded Florida Bulldog that DeSantis launched a voter fraud task force in April 2022 and ordered it to go after those people who also had some ambiguity about their cases.

Many of them were convicted felons who had served their sentences and aspired to exercise the right to vote promised by a 2018 constitutional amendment.

These people have been dragged through the mud, Scott said. People have lost their jobs. People have had serious problems in their personal lives because of the actions taken by the state of Florida.

“All of these people were, you could say, at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder. And then there's someone who also has an ambiguity and is at the top of the socioeconomic ladder,” Scott said, referring to Trump.

“The contrast between how these people were treated in 2022 and how this individual is being treated in 2024, I think that’s a really interesting story to tell,” he said.

In an interview with the Florida Bulldog, Palm Beach County Elections Director Link reiterated the state government's reasons for allowing Trump to vote: Unless a Floridian's felony conviction in another jurisdiction prevents him or her from voting there, the Floridian can still vote at home.

Mr. Philippe Padovano

JUST ANOTHER OUT OF STATE

New York law allows convicted felons to vote. This wasn't always the case, but a law in effect since May 2021 only disenfranchises prisoners.

Link said state election officials did not refer Trump’s case to her office because they apparently believed New York law applied to his situation. With a case in hand, Link said she would have followed standard procedures that could have erased Trump’s name from Palm Beach County’s voter rolls.

Having no reference, she consulted legal counsel and decided, “We're going to treat him like every other out-of-state convicted felon we come across. And that is to say, we're not going to treat him any better or worse.”

Padovano said he asked Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrds' office why New York law controlled Trump's right to vote in Florida. His question went unanswered.

People say that, but no one is theorizing, the former judge said. We're not talking about his right to vote in New York.

The idea that election supervisors routinely study other states' laws to determine how they apply to Florida voters is a fantasy, Padovano said.

What if there are convictions in two states? Which law applies?

The more I think about it, the more it seems like a completely made-up idea because they knew this was coming and they wanted to help him, Padovano said, meaning Florida Republicans planned ahead to help a struggling Donald Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.floridabulldog.org/2024/08/donald-trump-broke-fl-criminal-law-didnt-register-ny-fraud-convictions-here/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos