China says it is very unhappy with new US sanctions

China China is highly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the new US sanctions on Chinese companies over their links to Russia's war in Ukraine, the Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday. China urges the US to immediately stop its bad practices and will take necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on nearly 400 individuals and companies suspected of supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, including several Chinese companies, expanding measures already in place to curb Moscow's invasion of its neighbor. They include Chinese companies involved in shipping microelectronics and machine tools to Russia, according to a State Department fact sheet describing the sanctions.

The sanctions target individuals and companies inside and outside Russia whose products and services enable Russia to support its war effort and evade sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

China's Ministry of Commerce said Sunday that the move is typical of unilateral sanctions that disrupt the order and rules of international trade, hinder normal international economic and trade exchanges, and threaten the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.

The United States has repeatedly warned China against supporting the Russian defense industry. But China presents itself as a neutral party and says it does not send lethal aid to either side, unlike the United States and other Western countries.

But China is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have called Beijing a crucial accomplice in the war, which it has never condemned. AFP