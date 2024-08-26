Isaac Hayes Estate Granted Emergency Hearing Over Use of Trump Song





A federal judge has granted the estate of Isaac Hayes an emergency hearing in its $3 million lawsuit against Donald Trump, who repeatedly used Hayes' co-written “Hold On, I'm Coming” during his election campaign.

Earlier this month, Hayes' estate filed a notice of default seeking $3 million related to Trump's unauthorized use of the Sam & Dave's classic, which, by the estate's attorney's count, had been played “over a hundred times” at Trump rallies since 2022.

In an August 10 tweet, the singer's son, Isaac Hayes III, wrote: “Today, on the anniversary of my father Isaac Hayes' death, we have repeatedly asked Donald Trump, the RNC and their representatives not to use 'Hold on I'm Coming' written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter at campaign rallies, but once again, in Montana, they have used it.”

Hayes III added: “Donald Trump represents the worst in terms of integrity and class with his disrespect and sexual abuse of women and his racist rhetoric,” and warned: “We are now going to deal with this very quickly.”

The estate and its attorney James Walker weren't kidding when they said “very quickly,” as they managed to deliver the documents to a Trump campaign office in Delaware, setting the wheels in motion for the emergency preliminary injunction hearing in an Atlanta courthouse just after Labor Day.

The Federal Court granted our request for an emergency hearing to obtain an injunction.

Donald Trump, @realdonaldtrump, the RNC, Trump, Trump for President Inc. 2024, Turning Point, and the NRA are scheduled to appear in court on September 3, 2024.

Trump has made unauthorized use of popular music a hallmark of his political career. This month, Celine Dion asked him to stop playing “My Heart Will Go On.” He has received similar complaints in the past for using songs by Tom Petty, Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, the Village People, John Fogerty, Aerosmith, Linkin Park and Journey, and just added Foo Fighters and Beyonce to his list of songs last week.

The Hayes estate's letter also explained that when they ordered Trump to pay $3 million for all of these unauthorized broadcasts, it was actually a “significantly reduced fee compared to the normal licensing fees associated with so many multiple uses. The normal fees for these infringements will be 10 times higher if we pursue litigation, starting at $150,000 per use.”

Trump had until August 16 to respond to the letter; after that deadline, the estate turned the letter into a legal matter, resulting in an emergency hearing on September 3.

