Trump advisers desperately trying to keep him from playing golf and focusing on election as critic says he's lost his mojo: report





Support truly independent journalismLearn moreClose

Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds governments accountable and reveals the truth.

Whether it's $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver agenda-free journalism.

Former President Donald Trump's advisers are reportedly trying to lure him off the golf course and into the campaign trail.

But while his family visited his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course in August, the president seemed to prefer playing golf and appeared bored during a press conference at the course earlier this month. He also didn't seem thrilled about attending a fundraiser with donor Miriam Adelson, the Washington Post reported.

Publicly, he has spoken of his intention to stay home during the Democratic National Convention, declining to face Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the next presidential election.

Former aides told the Post that Trump preferred to have a less hectic schedule while his family was in Bedminster, where he spends most of his time on the ground. But aides, speaking on condition of anonymity, also told the newspaper that they didn’t want the former president to sit at home watching the Democratic convention and getting upset.

Trump is also frustrated by media coverage that shows him taking a lax approach to his campaign compared to his opponent.

The campaign responded by scheduling events to counter-program the Democratic convention, though the lead actor seemed reluctant to stick to the script. He often strayed from the stated subject of his remarks, revealing his ongoing struggle to find his place in the upheaval-ridden race that has seen Harris’ rapid rise after President Joe Biden stepped aside and endorsed her last month.

Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona. Trump appears to have struggled to stay focused on his policies in his recent public statements (Getty Images)

Former Trump White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah Griffin left her post following the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

The stakes in this election for Trump are arguably the highest in history. His criminal record doesn’t go away if he loses. Yet he seems to be pretending, running a remarkably unenthusiastic and undisciplined campaign, she told the Post.

After spending entire days outside of the election campaign playing golf and inventing frankly weak nicknames like Kamabala, it seems like he has lost his mojo, she added.

Trump spokesman Steve Cheung told the newspaper that Trump has had a busy schedule since the start of his campaign.

He spent all week discussing substantive policy, something Kamala Harris refuses to do, or cannot do, he said.

Trump doesn't like to read political speeches that don't entertain a live audience, a person close to the campaign told The Post.

The former president tried to portray Harris as a communist and mocked aides Wednesday for trying to get him to focus on policy and less on personal attacks.

On Thursday, while speaking at the southern border, Trump chose to attack Democrats for choosing Harris to replace Biden instead of focusing on Harris' immigration policy.

He spoke to reporters Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and said he was doing well when asked if the change in the Democratic ticket's leadership had shaken him. But he later said the change had been unfair.

“I spent $100 million to fight a guy who won in their party, and we had a debate that was good for me,” he told reporters. And then all of a sudden they took him out and put somebody else in who never got a vote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-kamala-harris-election-2024-b2601605.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos