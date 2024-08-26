As the dark shadow of terrorism recedes from our eastern and southeastern provinces, the potential of our cities is revealed





Speaking at an opening ceremony in Bitlis, President Erdoan said: “As the dark shadow of terrorism recedes from our eastern and southeastern provinces, the potential of our cities, which has been untapped for years, is being revealed.” President Recep Tayyip Erdoan delivered a speech at a massive opening ceremony for public and private sector investments in Bitlis. Noting that they were visiting Bitlis to commemorate the 953rd On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Manzikert victory, President Erdoğan said: “We are happy to inaugurate here in Bitlis public and private investments, each one more important than the other.” “The current value of the investments we have made in our city in the fields of environment and urbanization in the last 22 years has reached 26 billion TL. The total investments made in Bitlis during our governments have exceeded 76 billion TL. We have carried out projects that will change the landscape of our city in all fields, from education to health, from agriculture to transportation, from social assistance to energy. Currently, investments worth 1 billion 766 million TL are being made in Bitlis in the field of environment and urbanization,” President Erdoan said. “As the climate of peace strengthens in our region, investments are progressing much more quickly” “We see a clearer fact every day: as the shadow of terrorism recedes from our eastern and southeastern provinces, the potential of our cities, which has been untapped for years, is revealed. Our provinces in the region have acquired a very special dynamic, especially in tourism and investments. Fear has been replaced by peace and worry by security. Backwardness is no longer the misfortune of our region. As the climate of peace strengthens in our region, investments are progressing much faster. Today, we are extracting one of the largest oil reserves in our country in Gabar Mountain, which was a terrorist hotbed until recently. We obtain half of Turkey's daily oil production, almost 110,000 barrels, thanks to our discovery in Gabar,” President Erdoğan said. “WE WILL BUILD THE CENTURY OF TURKEY TOGETHER” “The old Turkey is now behind us. The era when our people were marginalized because of their origin, beliefs or language is over. The era when politics was led by terrorism, when society was brought into line and a direction was set for our country is over. The era of prohibitions, oppression, poverty and deprivation is over forever,” President Erdoğan said. Stating that they will not allow anyone to take away the gains they have achieved at a very heavy price as a result of difficult struggles, President Erdoğan stressed that they will not allow the terrorist threat, whose backs they have broken, whose breath they have taken away and which they have paralyzed within the country's borders, to revive again. “Just as we have overcome many difficulties in the past 22 years and accomplished many things that were said to be impossible, unachievable and unimaginable, we will build Turkey's century together,” President Erdoğan said. President Erdoan also inaugurated the Ahlat Commando Battalion command in Bitlis. Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, National Defense Minister Yaar Güler and Religious Affairs Chairman Ali Erba also attended the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tccb.gov.tr/en/news/542/153308/-as-the-dark-shadow-of-terrorism-recedes-from-our-eastern-and-southeastern-provinces-our-cities-potential-is-revealed- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos