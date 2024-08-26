'Women power here has inspired the entire country': PM Modi speaks to 'Lakhpati Didis' in Maharashtra | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with ' Lakhpati Didis ” in Maharashtra Jalgaon On Sunday. At the event, Prime Minister Modi also released a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore and disbursed bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore for the benefit of SHG members.

A group of women welcomed the Prime Minister in Jalgaon, where he interacted with the 'Lakhpati didis', women from self-help groups earning Rs 1 lakh per year. These groups are engaged in sectors like animal husbandry, and some are involved in government schemes like 'Krishi Sakhi' and 'NAMO Drone Didi'.

The Prime Minister then handed over certificates to some of these women beneficiaries of the scheme at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon. He also spoke about the need to continue developing the state for the greater good of the nation. “We must continue developing Maharashtra and elevate its name across the world. The values ​​of Maharashtra were created by the courageous and patient mothers here. The power of women here has inspired the entire country,” PM Modi said.

He also referred to the Nepal bus tragedy in which several Indians from Jalgaon were killed. “We have lost many colleagues from Jalgaon, Maharashtra in the Nepal bus accident. I express my condolences to all the affected families. I assure all the victims that the central and state governments will provide them with all necessary assistance,” he said.

“Women power in India has always contributed immensely in building the future of the society and the nation and today, as our country works hard to develop, once again our women power is on display,” the Prime Minister added while talking about women empowerment.

Prime Minister Modi also shared his motivations for covering more women under the scheme and said, “When I visited you during the Lok Sabha elections, I promised that we will make 3 crore Lakhpati Didi sisters. This means women who are working in self-help groups and whose annual income is more than one lakh rupees. In the last 10 years, one crore Lakhpati Didis have been created, and in just two months, another 11 lakh Lakhpati Didi have been added to one crore,” PM Modi said. “We have also connected them to banks. We have given them affordable loans with ease. Till 2014, less than Rs 25,000 crore of bank loans were given to Sakhi Mandals. On the other hand, around Rs 9 lakh crore of assistance has been given in the last 10 years.” “Also, a 30-fold increase has been witnessed in the direct assistance provided by the government to women,” the Prime Minister added while speaking about the highlights of 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed the issue of women's safety in India. “I would like to reiterate to all political parties and state governments that crimes against women are unpardonable. The culprit should not be spared, no matter who he is. The people who help him should also not be spared. Any negligence at any level, be it in the hospital, school, office or political system, must be punished,” he said.

