PM Modi's vision propels country to global space leadership

On the tense night of September 6, 2019, as millions of Indians held their breath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood with scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). During the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the Vikram lander attempted to land on the Moon but tragically crashed due to a software error, resulting in the loss of the Pragyan rover as well. Despite the setback, the moment marked an important chapter in India’s space exploration journey, highlighting its resilience and resolve.

The atmosphere was filled with hope and excitement, a testament to the years of hard work that had gone into making this mission a reality. But when the mission failed, plunging the room into an eerie silence, a collective fear gripped the audience. How would the Prime Minister react? What would be the fate of India’s space aspirations?

In this moment of uncertainty, Prime Minister Modi did something that would leave an indelible mark on India’s space journey. With a calm demeanor that belied the gravity of the situation, he greeted the ISRO chief, not with words of disappointment but with a message of resilience and hope.

The next morning, his speech resonated across the country, not as a rebuke, but as an encouragement, a rallying cry for perseverance in the face of failure. This was no ordinary response; it was a moment of leadership that would become a turning point for India’s space ambitions. Prime Minister Modi’s personal involvement in ISRO’s aspirations marked a significant turning point, unleashing a new era of ambition and determination in India’s space technology sector.

On August 23, 2023, this spirit of resilience paid off with Chandrayaan-3. The successful landing of the Vikram lander on the Moon’s south pole at precisely 6:03 pm IST was not just a technological feat; it was a moment of national pride. The subsequent exploration of the lunar surface by the Pragyan rover was a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of ISRO scientists.

To commemorate this achievement, Prime Minister Modi declared August 23 as National Space Day, a day dedicated to inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in science and technology. In a fitting tribute, he named the landing site ‘Shiv Shakti’ and named the point where Chandrayaan-2 made its impact ‘Tiranga’, symbolising the indomitable spirit of a nation that refuses to be deterred by failures.

Last month, the success of Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first country to land near the lunar South Pole, was recognised with the prestigious World Space Award by the International Astronautical Federation. The recognition reaffirms India's technological prowess and cements its leadership position in space exploration, paving the way for future lunar projects, including human exploration.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has emerged as a formidable space power with significant global implications. India’s space program, known for its cost-effectiveness, has long been a leader in affordable space missions.

Recognizing the changing dynamics of space exploration, the Modi government has taken proactive steps to foster innovation and competition in the Indian space sector. Initiatives such as the establishment of New Space India Ltd. (NSIL) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) underscore India’s commitment to fostering a globally competitive commercial space industry. This forward-thinking approach ensures that India remains at the forefront of space exploration and technology.

The achievements of India's space programme under Modi's leadership are many and varied, encompassing an indigenous launch capability, successful missions to the Moon and Mars, satellite launches into multiple orbits and the development of a robust national security space infrastructure.

The pace and scale of these achievements are unprecedented. As of March 2024, ISRO has conducted a total of 124 space missions, including 17 satellites developed by private players or students and 432 foreign satellites launched. In addition, ISRO has also conducted 96 launch missions, six re-entry missions and projects like POEMS.

A prime example of ISRO’s continued innovation is the Aditya-L1 mission, a state-of-the-art coronagraphy spacecraft launched on September 2, 2023. Aditya-L1, which reached its designated orbit at the L1 point – 1.5 million kilometres from Earth – on January 6, 2024, is designed to explore the mysteries of the Sun’s atmosphere, focusing on the corona and chromosphere.

The mission aims to understand the origins and evolution of the solar corona, study the processes that heat the corona to millions of degrees Celsius, and develop indigenous technologies for future solar missions.

The Modi government’s strategic vision and unwavering commitment to space exploration have propelled India to a prominent position on the global stage. This vision goes beyond exploration; it includes the development of advanced space technologies, such as anti-satellite technology (ASAT).

With the successful Shakti test mission in 2019, India demonstrated its anti-satellite missile capabilities, becoming the fourth country in the world to do so. This strategic move underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its space assets and participating in global dialogues on the responsible use of outer space.

In line with Modi’s vision of technological innovation, the PSLV-C43 mission, which launched the Hyperspectral Imaging Satellite (HySIS) in November 2018, represents a significant advancement in studying the Earth’s surface with unparalleled precision. The mission, which focuses on collecting hyperspectral data at different wavelengths, contributes to a wide range of applications, including agriculture, forestry, geology and disaster management. HySIS, along with other missions like Astrosat and KalamSAT, illustrate India’s growing role as a key player in the international space arena.

Under the auspices of the Modi government, the Gaganyaan mission is progressing diligently and achieving significant milestones. The success of Gaganyaan would not only mark India’s entry as the fourth nation – along with the US, Russia and China – to possess human spaceflight capabilities, but would also signify a monumental achievement in the country’s space exploration journey.

Under Modi’s leadership, India is poised to make further strides in space exploration. India has its sights set on the stars with an ambitious plan to set up its own space station by 2035, followed by the historic goal of sending an Indian astronaut to the moon by 2040.

As the nation gears up to achieve a $100 billion space economy by 2040, these milestones will not only consolidate India's position as a global space leader but also propel the nation into a new era of space exploration and innovation.

Despite challenges such as limited budgets and technological dependence on imports, the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to space exploration, coupled with increased private sector involvement, bodes well for the future. With a focus on policy reforms, technological advancements and ambitious missions, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is poised to become a major force in the global space scene, cementing its position as a pioneer in space exploration and innovation.

India’s ambitious strides in space exploration are not limited to successful missions and technological breakthroughs. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has opened new frontiers for global collaboration and innovation by allowing up to 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in critical space sectors, including satellite manufacturing, operations, satellite data products and associated ground segments.

The strategic move, aimed at strengthening India's space capabilities, has been hailed by experts as a game-changer that will attract top international players, support local startups and boost high-tech research and development.

This policy change not only enables component manufacturers to leverage private investments to enhance their offerings, promotes access to cutting-edge technologies and fosters collaboration with global players to develop next-generation space products, but also places India at the forefront of global space exploration, driving innovation and excellence in this field.

ISRO has an ambitious line-up of upcoming space missions, demonstrating its commitment to advancing space exploration and technology, such as NISAR, Gaganyaan 1, Gaganyaan 2, Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan), Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (Mangalyaan 2) and Chandrayaan-4 among others.

(Tuhin A Sinha is the national spokesperson of the BJP and a popular author.)

(Sumit Kaushik is a PhD student at OP Jindal Global University.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the authors.