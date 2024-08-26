PM Modi's plane flew over Pakistani airspace on return from Poland





LAHORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane reportedly crossed Pakistani airspace on its way back to India from Poland, a media report said.

According to thenews.com.pk, sources in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that Prime Minister Modi's plane entered Pakistani airspace at 10:15 am and remained there for about 46 minutes. The plane flew over Chitral before crossing the air traffic control zones of Islamabad and Lahore, finally exiting into India at 11:01 am via Amritsar. Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp A CAA official told The News that the flight was cleared under international civil aviation standard operating procedures (SOPs). “International laws stipulate that in such circumstances, no No Objection Certificate (NOC) is required. The CAA of the country concerned just needs to be informed in advance,” the official said.

The newspapers, citing sources, said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had crossed Pakistani airspace four times after becoming the Prime Minister of India for the third time.

On August 21, Modi entered Pakistani airspace at an altitude of 36,000 feet near Kasur at 10 am while en route to the Polish capital Warsaw on his special India One plane from Delhi. His plane remained in Pakistani airspace for 48 minutes. It entered Afghan airspace from Chitral.

On July 8, en route from Delhi to Moscow, the Indian Prime Minister's India One plane flew at an altitude of 36,000 feet and entered Pakistani airspace near Chitral at 11:26 a.m. It entered Afghan airspace at 12:10 p.m.

The same plane flew from Moscow to Vienna and then entered Pakistani airspace at 4:43 pm on July 10, via Iran, near Zahidan. The Indian Prime Minister's plane flew over Rahim Yar Khan at an altitude of 37,000 feet and entered India at 5:54 am. (AGENCIES)

