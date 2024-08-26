Trump Attacks Sleepy Joe and Comrade Kamala for Leading US into World War III: 'Who's Negotiating for It?'





Donald Trump took up arms against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, August 25, criticizing their leadership and accusing them of leading the United States into World War III.

Former U.S. President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, August 3, 2024. (AFP)

Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East? Bombs are falling everywhere! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a beach in California, cruelly exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is on a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her very bad choice for vice president. Let’s not start a third world war, because that’s where we’re headed! he ranted on X, formerly Twitter.

The former president's angry comments on social media come amid a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group that attacked the Middle Eastern country early Sunday morning. Iran-backed Hezbollah launched more than 320 rockets in retaliation for the death of top military commander Faud Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike last month.

The Hezbollah attack was preceded by Israeli airstrikes against the militant group in southern Lebanon, which reportedly destroyed thousands of rocket launchers at more than 40 sites, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari. He even described the attack as an act of self-defense, in the hope that the airstrike would prevent a Hezbollah offensive.

Read also | Indian doctor Ramesh Peramsetty shot dead in US

Trump’s Sunday tweet follows his Thursday post expressing his seething rage. He had previously written on social media, “There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris as she will lead us into a nuclear World War III.” However, this was not the first of his warnings on this issue. According to Trump’s Twitter archive, he has referenced the phrase approximately 32 times in his posts on X and Truth Social. Newsweek also reported that he began alluding to it in 2013.

Moreover, he is not the only member of his family to associate Harris with World War III. His daughter-in-law, Laura Trump, said on an episode of her podcast, The Right View, “We are really on the brink of a lot of terrible things happening in our country and in our world.”

Blaming the Biden administration for rising global tensions, she warned that Harris' presidential victory would lead to a recession and a third world war.

In July 2024, Trump boldly declared that he would achieve peace in the Middle East.

Also Read | A day after NASA announced Sunita Williams would return with SpaceX, Elon Musk's company issues update on Polaris Dawn

I look forward to meeting Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more to achieving peace in the Middle East! DJT, he wrote on Truth Social, sharing a photo of a letter addressed to him by Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the State of Palestine.

The former president has also repeatedly claimed that if he wins the November election, he will resolve the war in Ukraine in a single day.

Trump's latest tweet, which casts doubt on the current US leadership's handling of the Middle East situation, came after US Air Force Gen. CQ Brown traveled to Israel for a meeting with senior IDF officials.

At the same time, White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said Biden was closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon.

We will continue to support Israel's right to defend itself and we will continue to work for regional stability, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/trump-bashes-sleepy-joe-and-comrade-kamala-for-leading-us-to-world-war-iii-who-is-negotiating-for-101724606536032.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos