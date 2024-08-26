'We will not be spared': PM Narendra Modi warns police, doctors, schools against protecting sex offenders | Mumbai News





Prime Minister Modi stressed the critical importance of women's safety, urging states to prioritise the issue and condemned those who protect the culprits. JALGAON: Crimes against women are “unpardonable”, Prime Minister Modi stressed on Sunday, urging all states to accord top priority to safety and security “Women's safety is very important… Not only should the culprit be severely punished, but all those who try to protect them should also be dealt with with an iron fist,” he said at a press conference. Lakhpati Didi convention for self-help groups in Jalgaon.

While Modi did not refer to specific cases, his remarks are significant in the wake of the recent rape and murder of a resident doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and the sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, which sparked protests, reports Ranjan Dasgupta.

“I can understand the anger and pain of women over such acts,” Modi said. He warned that police, doctors and school officials who protect the culprits should not be spared. “A message must be sent from the top down that such acts will not be tolerated.” Crimes against women must be fought with an iron fist Prime Minister Narendra Modi The Centre on Sunday stressed the responsibility of state governments, political parties and society in preventing crimes against women. Governments will come and go, but crimes against women must be fought with an iron fist at all costs, he said while addressing a Lakhpati Didi convention for self-help groups in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. He assured that the Centre was ready to support state governments to combat these crimes.

Modi also highlighted new provisions in the Bharatiya Citizen Security Code which provide for harsh penalties for crimes against women, including hanging and life imprisonment. In my mission to Viksit Bharat Women in the country play an important role and hence there is a need to empower them further. But there is also a need to ensure their safety, the Prime Minister said.

The event organised by the Maharashtra government honoured women under the Union government's Lakhpati Didi scheme, which recognises members of self-help groups (SHGs) who earn an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more. Modi handed over certificates to 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis and released a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore for 48 lakh SHG members. Bank loans worth Rs 5,000 crore were disbursed to over 25 lakh SHG members.

Modi said that the Lakhpati Didi scheme is designed to make women financially stable. Compare the work done by the opposition in 60 years and the initiatives taken by our government in a decade. Till 2014, the central government had given bank loans to Sakhi Mandals amounting to Rs 25,000 crore. In contrast, our government has given bank loans of Rs 9 lakh crore, he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for continuity of Mahayuti government in the state. Maharashtra plays an important role in our Viksit Bharat initiative. The Mahayuti government is expected to rule the state for a long time. It is stable and capable of attracting investments to promote industrialisation, employment generation and give adequate attention to education and skill development of the youth, he said.

