Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah meet to decide candidates for Jammu and Kashmir elections





The BJP is making all-out efforts to fend off challenges posed by a resurgent Congress. New Delhi: The BJP is hoping to win 66 of the 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, sources told NDTV after a meeting of its central election committee on Sunday. The committee met to finalise the party's candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections – which are being held after a decade. The final list of candidates is expected on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda were joined by other CEC members, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as they discussed the issue with party leaders from the Union Territory. Last week, local leaders held a lengthy meeting with Mr. Nadda and Mr. Shah, among others, to narrow down the list of potential candidates. The meeting also included a strategy session. Like last time, the BJP is going to the polls without a strong local alliance. But sources said the party would extend support to regional parties and independent candidates in the assembly elections, which begin in September and will be held in three phases. Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the BJP for its comments on the Grand Old Party's alliance with Omar Abdullah's National Conference. Accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, Mr Surjewala pointed out that the BJP had in the past associated itself with the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party. “Have we ever asked the BJP whom it is allying with? Then why is the BJP asking us? Hasn’t the BJP allied with the National Conference or the PDP in the past? They have done so. Since you have done so before, why are you asking us about our alliance?” Mr Surjewala was quoted as saying by ANI. In the 2014 elections, when Jammu and Kashmir was a separate state, the BJP had won 25 seats. It had formed a government in alliance with the PDP, which collapsed in 2018, after which the erstwhile state came under President's rule. In 2019, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked and the state was bifurcated into two union territories. This time, the BJP is making all-out efforts to repel the challenge posed by a resurgent Congress and its ally, the National Conference. The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will go to polls in three phases – on September 18 and 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. The next meeting of the BJP Central Executive Committee is scheduled for August 29 to chalk out a strategy for the Haryana elections. The BJP faces stiff competition from the Congress in Haryana, where it has been in power since 2014.

