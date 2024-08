PM Modi vows strict crackdown on crimes against women amid sexual violence, murders in Kolkata India TV

Image source: @NARENDRAMODI/X (SCRENGRAB) Prime Minister Modi at an event in Jalgaon, Maharashtra Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made an important statement regarding crimes against women stressing the need for strict punishment for the perpetrators of such crimes. He said, “We are strengthening the laws to ensure strict punishment for those who commit crimes against women.” Prime Minister Modi was speaking at an event in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. He interacted with women members of Lakhpati Didis self-help groups who earn Rs 1 lakh annually at the event and also congratulated the 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who have achieved this figure in the third term of his government. During the event, it disbursed bank loans worth Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, he added. The government has set a target of creating three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'. PM Modi's statement after Kolkata rape and murder case It is noteworthy that his statement comes after several cases of crimes against women were reported in the country in the last two weeks, especially the Kolkata rape and murder case, where the half-naked body of a postgraduate medical intern was found in the state-run RG Kar Hospital and Medical College. The heinous crime sent shivers down the spines of society and encouraged the medical community to go on strike. The initial behaviour of the local authorities and the police further raised eyebrows, until the Calcutta High Court intervened and transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The crime scene was not secured and repair work was undertaken in the room adjoining the crime scene. The Supreme Court also took cognizance of the matter and directed a 10-member STF to submit a detailed report on the steps to be taken for the safety of the doctors. It also ordered deployment of the CISF for the security of the hospital. Meanwhile, the CBI is continuing its investigation. The probe agency has conducted polygraph tests on seven persons, including former director of the institute Sandeep Ghosh, the main accused Sanjay Roy, another civic volunteer close to Sanjay and four hospital staffers, who had dinner with the victim on the day of the crime. CBI conducts searches in 15 locations in RG Kar financial irregularities case Earlier in the day, the CBI conducted raids at 15 locations in Kolkata and Howrah. The raids were in connection with another case filed against Sandeep Ghosh on charges of financial irregularities. The federal investigation agency reached the former Beleghata director's house early in the morning at 6:45 am. After hours of raid, another CBI team also reached Sandeep Ghosh's house. Besides him, the CBI team also visited the house of Dr Debashish Som in Keshtopur, Kolkata. Dr Som is associated with the forensic department of RG Kar Hospital and is close to Sandeep Ghosh. The locations also include the houses of former superintendent (MSVP) Sanjay Vashishtha in Entally and medical supplier Biplab Singh in Hatgacha in Howrah district.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-speaks-on-crime-against-women-kolkata-rape-murder-rg-kar-jalgaon-maharashtra-lakhpati-didi-2024-08-25-948616 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos