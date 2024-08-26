Pakistan: PML-N denounces 'divisions' within Imran Khan's party, citing alleged conversations with his sister





Lahore [Pakistan]August 26: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has claimed “divisions” within the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, providing screenshots of some alleged messages between PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan and Aleema Khan, sister of the jailed former prime minister, Dawn reported.

The screenshots, apparently taken from Hasan’s phone, are dated June 2023 and refer to a conversation between the jailer and the former prime minister. It is worth noting that Imran Khan was taken into custody in August 2023.

In light of these leaks, the information ministers of the federal and Punjab governments, Attaullah Tarar and Azma Bukhari, have claimed that there are two groups within the PTI, one led by Aleema and the other by Bushra Bibi. According to the ministers, both groups are trying their best to take control of the PTI in Khan's absence.

Citing the “leaked WhatsApp conversation” allegedly between Aleema Khan and Hasan in which the former complained that Bushra Bibi was “misleading the party on certain issues”, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the PTI was facing internal divisions.

“Aleema Khan had informed Raoof Hassan that Bushra Bibi was spreading false news (about Imran Khan's health),” he said, alleging that Aleema and Bushra groups were fighting over the party.

“The PTI, which is always indulging in propaganda against state institutions, is now facing disintegration and chaos in its ranks. Imran Khan has pursued divisive politics and divided the nation,” he said, adding that the PTI itself has been split into several factions.

“Several disinformation cells within the party were active: one led by Raoof Hasan in collaboration with Aleema Khan and the other by Bushra Bibi,” the minister claimed. He alleged that Bushra Bibi was trying to spread a false narrative about Imran Khan to gain public sympathy.

It is worth noting that after Raoof Hasan was arrested for “anti-state propaganda” last month, this is the second time his WhatsApp conversations have been leaked. He was released from jail after being granted bail, but his mobile phone is reportedly in the possession of law enforcement agencies, as reported by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that after the religion and betrayal cards, the PTI was now playing the “victim card”.

“Imran Khan, in his attempts to get out of prison, sometimes seeks pardon from the army and sometimes appeals to the British Prime Minister. He is now trying to gain public sympathy by portraying himself as a victim,” she said.

According to the Punjab minister, the differences between Aleema Khan and Bushra Bibi have become a topic of discussion in PTI WhatsApp groups, Dawn reported. “A power struggle is going on between the two women to control the PTI,” she alleged.

