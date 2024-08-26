Asif accuses PTI of spreading false information – Journal





NAROWAL: Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday told reporters in Sialkot that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was trying to create a false narrative and incite chaos similar to the events of May 9. He alleged that the PTI was aiming to destabilise the country to regain power and highlighted the publication of 130 articles against Pakistan in the international media in the last one and a half years, which he described as unprecedented in the country’s history. Asif alleged that these articles were paid for and asked who was funding such attacks on Pakistan.

He claimed that the PTI had come to power following a specific agenda, suggesting that Imran Khan had created a personal political party with the aim of undermining Pakistan's nuclear capabilities. Asif said that efforts to implement this agenda had been ongoing for several years. He also claimed that a coup attempt had taken place on May 9, which had ultimately failed. Drawing a comparison with the swift punishment meted out to rebels in Britain, he said that no action had been taken against those responsible for the sedition in Pakistan, saying that those who rebelled were being portrayed as heroes.

Mr Asif expressed concern over the delay in justice, saying that “when justice is delayed, it becomes a joke”, and warned that it undermines institutions. He dismissed the PTI's rhetoric as anti-Pakistan, saying Bushra Bibi's statements lacked credibility.

In prison conversations, Mr Asif said he had been incarcerated multiple times, adding that every moment was recorded. He pointed out that 16 CCTV cameras had been installed in the prison where he was being held, suggesting that PTI members were misleading the public about their experiences.

He said the recent PTI rally scheduled in Islamabad was doomed to failure, leading to its postponement, and blamed the failure on internal chaos within the party.

A day before the Islamabad event, it was clear that workers would not come, he said.

Mr Asif added that the events of May 9 were orchestrated according to a predetermined scenario, suggesting that more revelations would emerge regarding the truth behind the events.

Referring to a leaked conversation between Aleema Khan and Raoof Hasan, Mr Asif said there was no need to provide any further evidence to prove the PTI's misleading narrative.

Published in Dawn, August 26, 2024

