PM Modi to approve caste census at appropriate time: Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would approve a caste census at an appropriate time. He also accused the Congress and the National Conference of conspiring to reduce reservations for the Scheduled Caste community in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajbhar, an NDA ally, criticised the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party over the reservation issue while welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to exclude the creamy layer of the SC community from reservation.

My party has always supported the caste census and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will approve it at the appropriate time, Rajbhar told mediapersons on Sunday.

Commenting on the recent Supreme Court judgment allowing sub-classification within the SC community, Rajbhar said, “The underprivileged section of the SC community is always in trouble. Now, those who are deprived of the benefits of reservation should be given access to reservation, adding that family members of DMs, SSPs, DIGs, IGs and governors should not be given the benefits of reservation if they belonged to the reserved category.”

Rajbhar criticised the SP and the BSP, saying they have never really been in favour of the upliftment of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. He also accused the Congress and the National Conference (NC) of conspiring to remove SC reservations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's abrogation of Article 370 paved the way for Supreme Court reservations in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Congress and North Carolina want to reverse this reservation, Rajbhar said.

The SBSP chief further announced that his party would contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.