Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and other world leaders who visited Ukraine before PM Modi | World News





While the conflict in Ukraine has attracted considerable international attention, many world leaders Ukrainian political leaders have made high-level visits to the country to show solidarity and support. These visits reflect the international community’s commitment to responding to the current crisis and highlight the different forms of assistance and diplomatic engagement provided by different nations. Each visit underscores the critical role that world leaders play in influencing and supporting efforts for peace and reconstruction in Ukraine. List of leaders who visited Ukraine before PM Modi US President Joe Biden made a major visit to Ukraine in 2023, at a pivotal moment in the conflict. His trip was marked by an announcement of an additional half-billion dollars in US aid, on top of the more than $50 billion already provided.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Ukraine in June 2022, alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Their visit underlined European solidarity with Ukraine in the context of the ongoing war.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen was one of the first world leaders to visit Kyiv in June 2022. Her visit focused on discussions on Ukraine's future post-conflict reconstruction.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in May 2022, demonstrating Canada's support by announcing additional military aid, including drone cameras and satellite imagery.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to kyiv in April 2022. He promised substantial military support, including 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, as well as other weapons and ammunition.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to kyiv in March came at the same time as Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Moscow, underscoring the global focus on Ukraine. Kishida’s visit was notable for its timing and support for Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited Kiev to discuss how the UN could strengthen its support for Ukraine. His goal was to save lives, reduce suffering and find paths to peace amid the conflict.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made his first visit to Ukraine since the conflict began, focusing on security cooperation. He pledged additional military support, including 14 armoured personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster armoured vehicles.

Last year, US First Lady Jill Biden visited western Ukraine on Mother's Day (May 14). Her trip included a meeting with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, demonstrating US support.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kiev last September, unannounced, with the aim of increasing military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia by more than $2.8 billion.

