Erdoan commemorates anniversary of Manzikert battle





IN President Recep Tayyip Erdoan marked the 953rd anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert on August 26 with a ceremony honoring the decisive Turkish victory in Anatolia. “We are experiencing the happiness of reaching the 953rd anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert in these lands where the gates of Anatolia were opened wide to never be closed again,” Erdoan said at an event in the eastern city of Mu, near the historic battle site. The battle fought in 1071 between the Byzantine and Seljuk empires was a crucial event that led to the Turkification of Anatolia. The anniversary was commemorated with a two-day celebration featuring traditional games and concerts from the region. “Today, with 85 million people, we celebrate the anniversary of the glorious victory with pride, gratitude and enthusiasm, which have not changed for exactly 953 years,” Erdoan said. “We continue to consider Anatolia as our homeland, to keep it as our homeland.” The events began with a cabinet meeting held in Ahlat, a district of the nearby town of Bitlis chosen for its historical significance in connection with the battle. After the meeting, Erdoan met with governors and mayors of surrounding provinces. “We will keep the spirit of Malazgirt alive, carry it until the last breath of our lives and pass it on to new generations who will take up the flag with honor and glory,” Erdoan added. The celebrations were attended by ministers, members of Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its alliance partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The political leaders also visited marquees specially set up as part of the cultural festivities. The decision to hold the cabinet meeting outside Ankara is a rare event. The latest such meeting was held in the central city of Sivas to mark the 105th anniversary of a crucial 1919 congress during Turkey's War of Independence. Ahlat's meeting is expected to focus on several key issues, including Trkiye's recent battle against severe forest fires in the west of the country, where fires have been raging since August 15. Izmir was the hardest hit region, with fires in the districts of Karyaka, Demi, Menderes and Urla. Most of the fires were under control by August 18, although emergency crews continued to battle two other wildfires in the area, extinguishing them the next day. Relations with the wider Turkish world were also on the agenda, as well as discussions on the latest ceasefire talks in the Gaza war. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who recently met with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, is expected to provide an update on the current status of these negotiations. The cabinet was also expected to review recent economic developments and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

