Trump campaign fears palace intrigue could disrupt action | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's campaign remains nervous about the prospect of a power struggle within his inner circle that could become a major distraction just months before the 2024 election, even as the influence jockeying by senior officials has ended with a truce, according to people familiar with the matter.

The momentary power play between senior advisers is widely considered over, for now, after 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski distanced himself from suggestions he would return to run the campaign and the current leaders stayed on. (Lewandowski was brought in for the current campaign as an adviser.)

But some worry that if the Trump campaign hits new rough patches in the race against Vice President Kamala Harris, any disagreement, for example over strategy between Lewandowski and current leaders Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, could spark an explosion, the sources said.

The concern appears to be less about uncertainty over who will win — Trump has repeatedly expressed confidence in Wiles and LaCivita, who are a package — than about a diversion as Harris remains roughly tied in key swing-state polls with 70 days to go.

The Trump campaign has had its work cut out for it, going through its most difficult period since it launched. Trump suddenly found himself on the defensive as he tried to craft effective lines of attack against Harris and break through a news cycle that has been dominated by positive coverage of the Democratic ticket.

While Joe Biden was still the Democratic nominee, Trump had taken a clear lead, particularly in key states that will decide the outcome of the election. But since Biden resigned just over a month ago after a disastrous debate performance, Harris has erased that advantage.

Harris' decision to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate was widely seen as a success, while Trump's choice of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance was widely criticized and Vance was the subject of mocking memes and Democratic attacks.

The Trump campaign is also trying, late in the election cycle, to prepare a broader ground game in key states, to engage Trump in a series of rallies and prepare him for a crucial presidential debate in September, while Harris' honeymoon period continues apace.

What the campaign can't afford, people say, is a power struggle that undermines power, such as a clash between the entrenched LaCivita and Lewandowski, who has remained close to Trump despite being ousted from a Trump-aligned PAC after a donor's wife complained of unwanted sexual advances.

“All of these fabricated stories about the campaign are nothing more than clickbait. None of these palace intrigue stories are accurate,” Trump communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement about the reporting of this article.

The fact remains that President Trump has assembled the best political team in the history of his campaign since the very beginning, when he announced it, and we are all determined to make sure he wins so he can return to the White House and save this country.

The nervousness has subsided for now because no one expects Lewandowski or anyone else to become Trump's campaign chief, after other senior advisers effectively revolted at the idea of ​​Lewandowski taking over and privately complained to Trump, the sources said.

The morning Trump officially decided to add Lewandowski to the campaign leadership, Trump asked his team to find something for Corey to do, according to two people in the room.

And when word reached other senior advisers that there had been rumors that Lewandowski had come in to run the campaign, Trump reiterated his confidence in Wiles and LaCivita privately and publicly at a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club.

Lewandowski, a Trumpworld veteran, eventually distanced himself from rumors that he was joining the campaign at the expense of Wiles and LaCivita. But the whole episode was still seen as an attempted soft coup and was not well-received, the two people in the room said.

Unlike previous iterations in 2016 and 2020, when Trump replaced his campaign leaders over the summer amid infighting, the 2024 campaign has been a more cohesive group that has avoided factionalism and has desperately sought to avoid a culture of needing to look over one's shoulder.

Senior Trump advisers have grown increasingly concerned about the escalating palace intrigue in recent weeks, which began after Trump met with his daughter-in-law and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump and his former 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on Aug. 2.

According to The Guardian, Conway said he never mentioned any names or titles during the meeting and mostly talked strategy with Trump. Regardless, the meeting with Conway sparked internal backlash and heightened concerns about the Lewandowski saga, the sources said.

