Justice is always simple, but sometimes it's the process that makes it possible: PM Modi at Rajasthan High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court on Sunday and said he believed justice was always simple but sometimes the process made it difficult.

The Prime Minister also said that it was very important to ensure simple, easy and accessible justice for all.

To ensure justice for all, Modi said, innovation and modernization of the system are equally important.

Referring to his Independence Day remark on “secular civil code”, the prime minister said the judiciary had been advocating it for decades, PTI reported.

Here is what Modi said: I believe that justice is always simple and clear, but sometimes the process makes it difficult.

It is our collective responsibility to make justice as simple and clear as possible, and I am pleased that the country has taken many historic and decisive steps in this direction.

We have abolished hundreds of colonial laws that have become completely useless.

After so many decades of independence, emerging from the mentality of slavery, India adopted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in place of the Indian Panel Code.

We have become the fifth largest economy in the world. It is essential that we innovate for the new India and modernise our facilities. This is also important for justice for all. Technology can play an important role in our justice system.

More than 18,000 courts have been computerized. More than 3,000 courts and 1,200 prisons are now connected by videoconference.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Modi termed crimes against women as an unpardonable sin and said the culprits should not be spared.

“The safety of mothers, sisters and daughters is the priority of the country. I have raised this issue many times from the Red Fort. Irrespective of the state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters,” Modi said amid protests against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old medical intern at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old schoolgirls in Badlapur, Maharashtra.

