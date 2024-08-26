Trump would veto federal abortion law, Vance says





NEW YORK Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance says Donald Trump would not support a national abortion ban if elected president and would veto such legislation if it landed on his desk.

“I can absolutely commit that Trump will not impose such a ban,” Vance said when asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether he could commit that Trump will not impose such a ban. Donald Trump’s view is that we want individual states, their individual cultures and their unique political sensibilities to make these decisions because we don’t want to have an ongoing federal conflict over this issue.

The Ohio senator also insisted that Trump, the former president who is the Republican nominee this year, would veto such legislation if it passed Congress.

I mean, if you don't support it as president of the United States, you basically have to veto it,” he said in an interview that aired Sunday.

Vance's comments come after Democrats spent night after night at their national convention in Chicago last week attacking Trump for his role in appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in the United States and paving the way for bans and restrictions in Republican-led states.

But efforts to neutralize an issue that Democrats hope will galvanize voters this fall also risk alienating a portion of Trump's base that opposes abortion rights.

May God have mercy on this nation if this is now the position of what was once the pro-life party, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins wrote in a post Sunday with a link to an article about Vances' comments.

While Trump has repeatedly boasted about his role in overturning Roe, he has in recent days pushed back against warnings from Democrats that he would go even further in restricting access if he wins a second term.

“My administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights,” he wrote Friday on his Truth Social platform, appropriating language used by abortion rights activists and the left.

His comments sparked a wave of criticism from abortion advocates, including the editor of the conservative journal National Review, who published an article titled “Trump’s Abandonment of Pro-Lifers Is Complete.”

Trump reiterated his statement hours later at an event in Las Vegas.

“I'm very supportive of women's reproductive rights. IVF (in vitro fertilization) is very strong. I mean, we're leaders in that space. And I think people see that,” he told reporters.

Democrats responded to Trump with deep skepticism.

American women are not stupid, and we are not going to entrust the future of our daughters and granddaughters to two men who have openly bragged about blocking access to abortion for women across the country, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told NBC.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump ally, ignored a question asking how Trump would be “great on reproductive rights.”

You should ask him. What I would say is that President Trump was a very good pro-life president, he said on CNN's State of the Union.

“The pro-life community,” Graham said, “organizes around the welfare of the child, giving the mother options other than abortion. Graham said that “this movement will continue after he is gone.”

Trump has often struggled to talk about abortion. Before entering politics, he described himself as a strong supporter of abortion rights. Earlier this year, he debated his position on a federal abortion ban, at one point suggesting he would support a ban starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. He later settled on his current position: Restrictions should be left to the discretion of states.

Trump has not indicated how he plans to vote on an upcoming referendum on Florida's six-week ban.

In an interview with CBS News earlier this week, Trump said he did not regret his role in overturning Roe v. Wade. But after months of confusing statements, he said he would not use a federal law known as the Comstock Act to try to ban the distribution of drugs used as an alternative to surgical abortions. It’s a move that some of his allies have advocated for and Vance has supported in the past.

“We'll discuss it in more detail, but generally speaking, no,” he said. “I wouldn't do that.”

“It will be available and it is now. And from what I understand, the Supreme Court said, 'Leave it the way it is.' I'm going to apply and agree with the Supreme Court, but basically they said, 'Leave it the way it is now,'” he said.

Abortion has been a powerful motivator for Democrats since the Roe decision in the summer of 2022, and the party expects it to continue to play a key role this year.

On stage at the Democratic convention, women shared harrowing personal stories of having to carry unviable pregnancies to term and being denied care in the event of miscarriage, putting their future fertility at risk.

This is what is happening in our country because of Donald Trump. And understand that he is not done, Vice President Kamala Harris said in her acceptance speech for her party's nomination.

Trump, who responded to the speech in real time, falsely insisted that “everyone, Democrats, Republicans, liberals and conservatives, want Roe v. Wade to be OVERTURNED and brought back to the United States.”

“I am not limiting access to birth control or IVF – THAT’S A LIE, these are all fake stories she makes up,” he wrote. “I TRUST WOMEN, TOO, AND I WILL KEEP WOMEN SAFE!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7014714/trump-would-veto-legislation-establishing-federal-abortion-ban-vance-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos