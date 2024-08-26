Indonesia inaugurates 44 new dams under Joko Widodo





East Lampung (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed on Monday that his administration has built and inaugurated 44 new dams across Indonesia since he took office in 2014. “This is the 44th dam we have inaugurated in the past 10 years. These facilities serve various functions, including providing a source of electricity,” he said during the inauguration of the Margatiga Dam in East Lampung district, Lampung province. Jokowi stressed that the construction of these dams supports his government's goal of ensuring adequate raw water resources for all provinces in Indonesia. “Water availability will be much more important to our lives in the future… water is essential for all sectors. That is why it is essential that we implement proper water management,” he stressed. Furthermore, the President noted that dams can also serve to channel water to people's agricultural areas and help a region reduce and prevent flooding. Speaking specifically about the Margatiga Dam, the head of state said the government had allocated a total budget of Rs 846 billion (US$54.7 million) for the seven years of construction of the dam, which has a capacity of 42.31 million cubic meters of water. “We hope that local residents will benefit from the presence of this dam,” he said. Under President Jokowi, the Indonesian government wants to build a total of 61 dams. The president inaugurated several dams, including the Cipanas Dam in West Java, the Sepaku Dam in East Kalimantan, the Tiu Suntuk Dam in West Nusa Tenggara, the Karian Dam in Banten, the Ameroro Dam in Southeast Sulawesi and the Bolaang Mongondow Dam in North Sulawesi. Related news: IKN Authority ensures availability of raw water for IKN water supply Related News: Jokowi Inaugurates Pamukkulu Dam in South Sulawesi Translator: Ruth I, Tegar Nurfitra

