'Women play a huge role in India's economic growth, but…': PM Modi

Updated: August 25, 2024 7:28 p.m. EAST

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India]August 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the crucial role women play in India's journey to become the world's third largest economy.

He acknowledged that a few years ago, support for women was limited. However, the Modi government has since worked to improve property rights and access to bank loans for women.

Addressing the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Prime Minister Modi said, “You must have heard that India is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world. Women will play a significant role in this success story.”

He added: “But this was not the case a few years ago. Women are the cornerstone of the prosperity of every home and family. Yet, no one could guarantee them support. Women were not homeowners and if they needed a bank loan, they could not get it. Therefore, they were not able to start their own small businesses. Year after year, we have taken decisions in the interest of women.” Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that women in India have always played a vital role in shaping the future of the nation and will continue to do so as the country strives for development.

“Indian women have always contributed immensely in building the future of the society and the nation. Today, as our country works tirelessly to develop itself, our women are once again taking a step forward,” he said.

During the Sammelan, Prime Minister Modi distributed certificates and felicitated 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis, who were recently granted the status in the third term of the current government. The Prime Minister also interacted with Lakhpati Didis from across the country.

Further, Prime Minister Modi announced a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore, benefiting around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

It also disbursed bank loans worth Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Since the launch of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, one crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis, and the government has set a target of reaching three crore Lakhpati Didis. (ANI)

