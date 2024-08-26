How the US and China Continued to Talk in 'Secret Meetings' Around the World

Sino-US relations have been hit hard in the post-Covid years, preceded by the Trump administration’s frontal diplomatic attack on the Xi regime. Relations hit their nadir when a spy balloon flew over the US. But a change has come Learn more

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to China on Tuesday to advance what could be called reconciliation talks that he began in secret in Vienna last year. In a Viennese hotel, Sullivan met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in May 2023, against the backdrop of a diplomatically highly combustible incident involving a spy balloon. U.S. forces shot down the balloon in February 2023, but bilateral tensions had soared.

Secret talks with China were not a new strategy for the United States. President George H. W. Bush had sent his national security adviser Brent Scowcroft to Beijing in 1989, after the Tiananmen Square massacre, on a secret mission. But the context of 2023 was different. It followed intense, angry exchanges that had occurred recently. Listing four incidents would help clarify the context.

In March 2021, the first meeting between Chinese officials and the Biden administration in Alaska degenerated into violent public rebukes.

In August 2022, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan angered China, which launched military exercises near the island in retaliation. Pelosi was the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Hopes were rekindled in November 2022 at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, when US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to set up a diplomatic channel to end relations.

But in February 2023, China sent a high-altitude spy balloon over the Pacific, which circled over North America before being shot down by the U.S. Air Force. The incident has raised tensions. According to Sino-U.S. observers, their diplomatic relations have reached their lowest level since the two countries established official relations in 1979.

Three months later, Sullivan embarked on his secret mission. After handshakes and a group photo, the two teams began a series of talks at the Imperial Hotel that lasted more than eight hours over two days, the Financial Times reported, citing U.S. and Chinese officials.

The report said the Vienna meeting was the first in a series of secret meetings between the two sides around the world, including in Malta and Thailand, now called the Strategic Channel.

Today, Sullivan travels to China for the first time as U.S. national security adviser for a new round of talks with Wang.

The strategic channel has played a vital role in managing relations between the rival superpowers during a tense period. While the United States and China are clearly engaged in a competition for global dominance, Beijing seems driven by paranoia and supreme confidence that depending on the circumstances and the rivals it deals with, the so-called strategic channel can continue to play a shock absorber role, helping to reduce the risk of a miscalculation by both nations in the wider Pacific region.

Why the secret talks became so important

While backroom diplomacy has not solved the fundamental problems between the US and China, it has certainly helped the two competing powers better understand each other’s concerns. The FT quoted Rorry Daniels, a China expert at the Asia Society Policy Institute, as saying: “It has been very effective in stabilizing in the short term, communicating red lines, and anticipating actions that might be seen as damaging to the other side.”

Against this backdrop, the stakes were extremely high in the backroom talks. China was also outraged by the US’s crackdown on its semiconductor exports, the diversion of its major investments due to Washington’s continued pressure on Beijing, the issue of freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Xi Jinping’s support for Vladimir Putin in his invasion of Ukraine, and of course Taiwan, which is at the forefront of all other issues.

China has become increasingly assertive in its military activities in Taiwan and the South China Sea. It has presented both regions as its sovereign jurisdiction and has reacted angrily to any external movement toward or contact with either region. Meanwhile, the United States has continued its efforts to arm Taiwan and claim freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, invoking international laws governing waterways.

What happened at other meetings

In total, three secret meetings have taken place. Sullivan and Wang will now hold the fourth meeting in the series, but not in secret. Biden and Xi have endorsed these meetings by setting the tone with two meetings of their own after Bali, another in San Francisco in November 2023 at a summit, where both sides agreed to ease tensions.

The FT quoted an unnamed Chinese official as saying that Wang used the meetings in Vienna, Malta and Bangkok – all secret – to stress three themes, the most important being that China regarded Taiwan as the most important issue, a red line that should never be crossed.

He [Wang] He said Taiwan independence poses the biggest risk to cross-Strait peace and the biggest challenge to China-U.S. relations, the Chinese official said.

At the Malta meeting in September 2023, Sullivan and Wang set the framework for a meeting between Biden and Xi in November. Before the presidents met, Wang traveled to Washington to meet with Biden, paving the way for negotiations at the November summit.

Sullivan and Wang met in Bangkok in January for a secret meeting. The economy, technology and security were discussed in depth, while the Taiwan issue was discussed separately.

Clearly, each side went into the meetings with a list of strategic issues that they wanted to discuss in depth. Now that both sides have emerged from their secret chambers, there is hope that the United States and China will announce something that could ease tensions in the Pacific region.