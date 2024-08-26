On the issue of the Jokowi-Prabowo fracture, the Palace speaks of a political fight





Presidential Special Staff Juri Ardiantoro has dismissed the question of a rift between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President-elect Prabowo Subianto. FOTO/DOK.SINDOnews

Jakarta – Presidential Special Staff Juri Ardiantoro has dismissed the question of a rift between President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) and elected president Prabowo Subianto According to him, this issue is an attempt at rivalry between them to disrupt the continuity of government. – Presidential Special Staff Juri Ardiantoro has dismissed the question of a rift between President Joko Widodo () and elected presidentAccording to him, this issue is an attempt at rivalry between them to disrupt the continuity of government. According to him, this policy of fighting each other is outdated and is not appreciated by today's society. “If one opposes by clearly saying that the relationship between President Joko Widodo and the elected president is currently broken, it is an attempt to disrupt the government's sustainable development agenda,” Juri said in his statement on Monday (26/8/2024). The jury explained that the competition was conducted by combining various information, events and recent events. Then, he added, the parties argued as if there was a connection, and then concluded in a confident tone that there had been a break. “Where is the divide? This is Mr. Prabowo's question. The president-elect firmly rejects various speculations, rumors and even political efforts to pit Presidents Joko Widodo against each other,” he explained. The jury said the main goal of the current administration of President Jokowi is to lay a solid foundation to facilitate the government transition. According to the jury, President Jokowi has provided enough space and opportunity for the president-elect to start developing strategic programs to achieve his vision and mission for the sustainability of the government in the future. Therefore, it is difficult to accept the conclusion that there is a breakdown in the relationship between the two. The politics of fighting one against another is an outdated policy that our society does not like. “So, stop building narratives and speculations that will divide our nation,” Juri said. (And)

