





By: Bill Young

Larry the cat at #10. Editorial credit: Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com When Keir Starmer became the 6th Prime Minister in the last 8 years, it was our beloved Larry who continued to remain the one constant despite the recent instability at the most famous address this side of 221B Baker Street, 10 Downing Street, since 2011. Given the well-known adage that “dogs have owners and cats have staff”, it is clear who has been in charge for over a decade. Serve asChief Mouser at the UK Cabinet Office at 10 Downing StreetLarry the Cat, the British Prime Minister’s residence and headquarters, was appointed in 2011 and is set to enter his 14th year in office next February, serving his sixth Prime Minister in the last decade, including three in the space of 45 days! Larry has outlasted Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss’ six-week term and, most recently, Rishi Sunak before Keir Starmer took the keys to Number 10. Larry, who is entering his 17th year, has enjoyed enormous loyalty among British citizens over the years. So much so that atweet now viralAccording to an unofficial account hours before Liz Truss announced her resignation,The king asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough, has attracted thousands of comments where a#Larry4Leader Campaignwas created before Rishi Sunak was appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. According to the campaign, Larrys advocates responsible tobacco use policies and does not lie to Number 10, unless it is on a comfortable cushion. Due to Larry's age, the preparations were named Larry Bridges are being discreetly put in place for his death, reportsTime. According to the metroThe name is a nod to the code used to prepare for what would happen when Elizabeth II died. Bridge comes from London Bridge is dropping down. It also confirms what we all know about Larry's epic stature in the British government, that the funeral of anyone with a certain level of combination of genius and longevity is planned well in advance. Although Larry is apparently (and currently is) in very good health, his plans apparently center around how the news of his death will be announced. Given the overwhelming love that people around the world have for Larry, comments range from people wondering if his health is deteriorating (it isn't, by the way), to those demanding not only a state funeral and a public holiday, but Larry deserves full funeral honors at Westminster Abbey. For my part, I choose not to think about it at this point and continue to be in awe of Larry's greatness for as long as I can and I believe he will also be patrolling the field in front of No. 10. In: Miscellaneous

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tellyspotting.kera.org/2024/08/26/10-said-to-be-making-future-plans-when-the-unspeakable-yet-inevitable-happens-to-larry-chief-mouser-to-the-cabinet-office-at-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos