James Carville warns Kamala Harris polls aren't as good as they seem





Legendary Democratic strategist James Carville warned Democrats against a false sense of security as polls show Vice President Kamala Harris leading the race against former President Donald Trump.

Echoing many private concerns from Harris allies that the polls are a little “rosier” than reality, Carville stressed on “Real Time With Bill Maher” that she will have to work harder to win the Electoral College.

I challenge Democrats to be careful. First of all, most of them think we have to win by three popular votes to win the Electoral College. So when you see a poll that says we're two votes ahead, well, actually, you're one point behind, if the poll is correct, Carville said.

The other thing is that Trump traditionally, when he's on the ballot, has a reputation that's below the polls, Carville added.

Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by less than two points nationally. AP

According to a Real Clear Politics poll, Harris is leading Trump by less than two points nationally, even though the former president is ahead in several key battleground states. Polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight has Harris ahead by 3.6 percentage points.

“Traditionally, when Trump is on the ballot … Democrats say, ‘Oh James, you’re a detractor.’ I’m not. I’m just telling you you have to win by three points,” the strategist added.

In late August 2020, national polls projected President Biden with a 9-point lead over Trump, but he won by only 4.4 percentage points. In 2016, Hillary Clinton had a 6.5-point lead in the polls. She won the popular vote by 2 points, but lost the electoral college.

Perhaps most alarming for Democrats is that in 2020, Trump outperformed the polls in most key states, including by 4.6 points across the board in Wisconsin, three points in Michigan and 1.3 points in Pennsylvania.

Moreover, RCP's key-state polls, which do not account for uncertainty, currently have Trump winning all but one of the key states, which would give him an Electoral College victory. However, pollsters have long pointed out that polls within the margin of error can swing either way.

Harris has presented herself as the “underdog” in the race. Trump previously told the Post that “she should be the underdog because she’s done such a bad job,” when asked if she was actually the underdog.

Chauncey McLean, president of Future Forward, a super PAC aligned with Harris, has publicly said that her company's internal polls are “much less rosy” than many existing public polls.

“It’s still a very tough race, and that seems consistent with everything we know,” Margie Omero, who works at the Democratic polling firm GBAO Strategies, told Politico.

Trump has traditionally been underperforming in the polls, Carville said. Getty Images

Other recent polls have shown a slight lead for the former president, including one conducted Friday by Rasmussen Reports which gave Trump a 49% to 46% lead.

The poll numbers are expected to change again after independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was polling at 4 percent, according to Rasmussen, dropped out of the race Friday and endorsed Trump.

Although Rasmussen's results are an outlier among recent national polls, the conservative-leaning company was among the companies closest to the final result in 2016.

Harris has been keen to avoid making the same mistakes Clinton made in the 2016 election cycle, when she took on Trump and ignored Michigan and Wisconsin during the general election cycle.

She has also largely avoided talking about gender politics like Clinton, and has tried to maintain a relatively fast track through key states.

Democrats have been largely pleased with Harris' public demeanor, presenting herself as an outsider and taking Trump's threat seriously.

Carville is widely recognized for his role in former President Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign.

