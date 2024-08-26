Atheist duped again by religious element of “Thought for the Day”





A self-confessed atheist has been duped for the 1,561st consecutive day by the religious component of Radio 4's 'Thought for the Day' short, it has been confirmed. “I started listening to this piece at 7.45am on GCSE results,” said Mike McBride, 46. “It was a really interesting commentary from Professor Miriam Da Costa of the ethics department at University College London, who pointed out that achievement levels have been up and down over the last 20 years, particularly during the pandemic.” “It highlighted some interesting differences in outcomes for boys and girls, and for people living in different parts of the UK, and for young people it was such an important day, when they feel judged, that I thought, yeah, that’s a decent analysis, well done Professor Da Costa,” McBride continued. “And then it just happened, boom, like this, like this, like this, like this, like this,” McBride exclaimed. “She pointed out that we all have ups and downs, and that GCSE results are perhaps a metaphor for life, with this constant sense of being measured, evaluated, and ultimately, isn’t it a higher being who makes the final judgement on our success in our earthly endeavours?” McBride admitted that he had been duped in the same way every day for the past five years, by articles that began seemingly innocently but then incorporated a brazen religious message. “Joe Biden leaving the presidency of the United States, a bird singing at dawn, Leicester winning the Premier League against all odds and an athlete sliding off the 30-foot diving board at the Olympics,” McBride listed. “It always ends exactly the same way. God works in mysterious ways.” “Mr McBride is – perhaps rightly – a little annoyed by the feeling of having been misled by this radio segment,” noted the Rev. Peter Jones, a regular presenter of Thought for The Day. “And don't we all sometimes need a way to vent our frustration to the world?” “Even Jesus himself had a habit of overturning the tables of a temple one day when he was annoyed. The temple was, if you will, the Roman equivalent of the sometimes amusing satirical website that Mr. McBride writes about, though perhaps funnier at times… oh, who am I kidding…”

