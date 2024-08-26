Trump's personal attacks aren't just a reflection of his personality. They're his strategy.





CNN —

Eight years of insults, incitement and attacks on the rule of law have proven that Donald Trump cannot be tamed.

Yet some of his supporters continue to call on the former president, who has been criminally convicted and impeached twice, to control his wildest impulses or risk losing the 2024 election.

Hoping to sharpen Trump's focus, his campaign is offering him a new menu of policy speeches, town hall meetings and rallies in key states as he struggles to find ground in the transformed race against Kamala Harris, CNN reported.

This week, Trump will cruise through Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the critical blue-wall states that hold the key to the November election. The adjusted strategy follows the success of the Democratic National Convention last week and the disciplined start to Harris’s optimistic campaign, which threatens Trump’s White House comeback bid more than the one President Joe Biden abandoned over concerns about his age. Trump’s accelerated pace reflects the new urgency of the compressed sprint to the November election and is designed to reposition the former president ahead of his Sept. 10 debate showdown with Harris.

Trump's campaign team and his closest supporters are trying to convince him that his hopes lie in a more serious approach.

One of Trump’s top congressional allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham, warned Sunday at the State of the Union that Democrats’ new, upbeat message of hopeful change offers Trump an opening. “All this celebration of joy and love doesn’t exist in the real world,” Graham told CNN’s Jake Tapper, following up with a more compelling campaign pitch than Trump has yet managed to make. “The world is on fire. Your grocery bill is up. Your gas bill is up. Your mortgage payment is up. And the worst is yet to come if you re-elect these people one more time.” The South Carolina Republican, perhaps hoping Trump was watching, added: “Compare what you did as president to the life we ​​live now and give people some hope that change is coming.”

Graham’s comment illustrates the political purgatory that many leading Republicans have long endured. To remain politically viable, they must pay tribute to the former president because of his hold on the party’s base. But they also often fear that his outrageous behavior will harm the Republican cause and image, as well as Trump’s chances of winning.

Republicans who want Trump to be moderate are always disappointed. The former president has littered his nearly decade-long presidency with lies and untruths. The only thing he has ever been true to is himself. Vengeance, bluster, self-promotion and threats have been the engines of his notoriety for decades. This approach helped get him elected in 2016, as he exploited resentment against political, media, cultural and business elites and shook up Washington. So when Trump supporters implore him to behave more moderately by avoiding angry social media rants or personal attacks, they are not just asking him to repress a part of himself. They are also seeking to neutralize some of his core political tactics.

Republican campaign pundits are frustrated because the path to victory against a vice president in an unpopular administration seems obvious: talk about the issues that matter most to voters and on which Republicans are favored, including high food prices and concerns about the southern border. It’s not that the former president can’t talk politics. But his policy arguments are drowned out by his theatrics and wild social media posts.

Trump has heard the criticism. But he appeared unconvinced at a raucous rally in Arizona on Friday. As is his custom at a rally, he attempted attacks and slights, then surveyed his crowd for their response like a jazz musician improvising on a familiar tune. He complained bitterly about attacks on his character from Harris, the Obamas and others at the Democratic convention last week, then polled his supporters on whether he should accept his advisers’ advice to turn the other cheek.

Trump mockingly said: “They tell me, 'Sir, please stick to the policy, don't stick to the personality. You should be nice to people, sir.'” He continued: “I call them, my geniuses, they get paid a fortune actually, not that much, but I call my people and I say, 'They're knocking me down and you're saying I shouldn't get personal. But I'm going to do my best.'”

One reason these advisers worry is that the former president is heading into a trap. Sure, Trump’s rage and revolt helped him win the 2016 election against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. But his culture of chaos contributed to his disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped oust him from power after just one term.

Last week, Harris made a significant tactical adjustment to her party's anti-Trump strategy, after months of Biden advancing the more abstract argument that the Republican nominee is a threat to the soul of the nation and democracy.

Her change of tone led former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton to deride their colleague as a ridiculous figure. Then Harris closed the trap with a sentence in her convention speech: Trump is not a serious man. But the consequences of Donald Trump returning to the White House would be extremely serious.

In hindsight, the former presidents seemed to want to goad Trump into a response that would validate the second part of Harris’s statement. And as usual, he delivered, with his frenzied social media posts during his speech and his extreme improvisations in his remarks in Arizona.

Harris’s central campaign theme is “We will not return to the anger, chaos and self-obsession of the Trump years in the White House.” So when Trump loses his temper, he reminds voters of those days. The vice president is betting that the nation is ready to move forward. Harris said in her convention speech Thursday that our opponents in this race are here every day to denigrate America, to say how terrible everything is, while offering an alternative path of freedom, opportunity, compassion, dignity, fairness and endless possibility.

Contrary to Graham’s argument that the country is not ready for celebration, Harris senses that America is ready for optimism after a period marked by Trump’s constant jolts to the national psyche, the pandemic, and economic challenges that have eroded the sense of security of many working- and middle-class citizens. Like many other American leaders throughout history, she presents herself as a beacon of hope for the people, seeking to galvanize a bottom-up movement for change.

But despite wowing Democrats, Harris is under pressure to keep her largely error-free rollout on track to extend her political honeymoon.

I know we're going to have some tough days. Election campaigns have their tough days. But the fact that we haven't had one in 30 days is insane, Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said Friday. Only the paranoid survive in politics. So I think we need to turn that momentum into action over the next two weeks.

That will become more difficult as Harris moves from the scripted security of her convention and rallies to the debate with Trump on Sept. 10, which now looms as the most critical moment in a public career that has at times been hampered by her inability to nimbly answer policy questions.

While the Trump campaign warned over the weekend that it expected Harris, who has erased Biden's poll deficits in key states and nationally, to get another bounce out of the convention, the race remains very tight.

The election is turning into a race to win key states. While that will test Harris' ability to extend her political honeymoon, it will also increase the pressure on her opponent to show he can focus and deliver a disciplined message.

The coming weeks will show whether Trump's hunch about how to win in November is correct, or whether the divisive spectacle that brought him to the White House eight years ago could be his undoing this time around.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/26/politics/trump-personal-attacks-policy-harris-analysis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos