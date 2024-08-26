Trump cautious about ABC News debate with Harris scheduled for September 10





August 26, 2024, 12:00 UTC/Updated August 26, 2024, 1:48 PM UTC

By Steve Benen

Following Donald Trump’s positions on the presidential debates is like watching a misshapen ball bounce in unpredictable directions. As the post-convention phase of the general election begins in earnest, the problem actually appears to be getting worse. The Washington Post reported:

Former President Donald Trump suggested Sunday night that he might skip the Sept. 10 debate on ABC News with Vice President Kamala Harris (D), after agreeing to participate as the Republican presidential nominee earlier this month.

Before we delve into the Republicans' latest online tantrum, let's look at how we got to this point.

In mid-May, Trump agreed to a debate schedule, including an ABC News event on September 10, during which the former president speculated that his opponent would be President Joe Biden. After the Democratic incumbent passed the baton to Harris, Trump abandoned his speech from anywhere and took various clumsy steps to back out of his previous debate commitments.

In fact, three weeks ago, the Trump team made what seemed like a categorical announcement: The Republican candidate would not participate in the September 10 presidential debate on ABC News.

And then things got even stranger.

Seven days after dropping out of the debate, Trump changed his mind and re-accepted the invitation. At the same time, the former president held a press conference at Mar-a-Lago where he also announced the upcoming debates that had not been negotiated and might not happen.

Two days later, on August 11, Trump posted a middle-of-the-night missive on his social media platform, again alerting the public to a fabricated debate schedule, highlighting events to which no one had consented.

For the most part, much of the political world simply ignored the Republicans' bizarre ramblings and remained focused on the September 10 debate, which both campaigns had agreed to, until Trump issued a new speech that cast doubt on the event's future.

I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both Tom Cotton's ridiculous and biased interview (which was fantastic!) with lighthearted journalist Jonathan Carls (K?), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I wonder, why would I debate Kamala Harris on this channel? the former president wrote.

Trump then suggested that Donna Brazile (whose name he misspelled) might secretly give Harris the debate questions; the vice president's best friend runs ABC News (I'm not sure who Trump was referring to); before concluding, in reference to George Stephanopoulos, Where is Liddle George Slopadopolus hanging out now?

Of course, making predictions based on Trump's juvenile rhetoric is foolish, but his statements don't sound like those of a candidate eager to appear on stage at a debate.

To complicate matters further, Politico reported that the Harris and Trump campaigns are still negotiating terms for the September 10 debate, and one sticking point is whether the candidates' microphones will be muted when it is not their turn to speak.

According to the reports, which have not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, members of Harris' team want the microphones to remain on, in keeping with modern practices, because they assume Trump will not be able to maintain his composure for 90 minutes.

“We’ve told ABC and other networks interested in hosting a potential debate in October that we believe both candidates’ microphones should be on for the entirety of the debate,” Brian Fallon, a senior adviser to the Harris campaign, told Politico. “We understand that Trump’s advisers prefer to keep the microphone muted because they don’t think their candidate can act like a president for 90 minutes all by himself. We suspect that Trump’s team hasn’t even told his boss about this disagreement because it would be too embarrassing to admit that they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button.”

Where does this leave us? With great uncertainty over whether Trump and Harris will ever share the stage.

