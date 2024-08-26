Politics
Why we must tolerate Turkey
The country has been a dam holding back the seas of regional instability during 70 years of NATO membership. It still desperately needs one.
There is no doubt that Turkey has tested the patience of its NATO allies in recent years, sometimes to the breaking point.
There are many examples: blocking Sweden's membership in the alliance because of an argument concerning anti-Turkish Kurdish groups; refusing to join sanctions against Russia following its all-out war against Ukraine in 2022, then portion to violate the measures: and to purchase Russian S-400 anti-aircraft systems from the Kremlin at the expense of its place in the US-led F-35 program.
Some of the statements by President Tayyip Erdoğan and his ministers have been provocative and the response from the West has also been anger. The New York Times has describe He who is considered a robber, the senators attacked him and the rules of membership in NATO were changed propose to punish the behavior of his government.
Let's take a step back and try to understand what is happening here, because NATO needs Turkey.
In many ways, Turkey has proven to be a good ally of NATO. Since joining in 1952, it has helped NATO protect the barrier that separates the institutional, rules-based order in Europe from its less rule-abiding neighbors in the Middle East. There is no European security without Turkey.
Turkey's underlying sense of insecurity, outside of some very unstable neighbors like Syria, comes from a The Ottoman heritage wars lost to the Russian Empire. Turkey officially replaced the Porte in 1923 and inherited from its founder, Kemal Atatürk, a determination not to lose territory inside Anatolia And Thrace.
The Ottoman Empire in the past encompassed almost the entire Black Sea region, which was called into question when Russian imperialism moved south to seek control of the Turkish Straits and ice-free access to the seaThe Ottomans fought 12 wars against the Russians between 1568 and 1918, losing 10 but successfully denying the Russians access to the Mediterranean.
After the Ottomans were defeated in World War I, the British and French granted them a humiliating peace through the Treaty of SèvresThe 1919 agreement gave Britain control of the Straits and divided Anatolia between the French and the Greeks.
Kemal Atatürk's nationalists rejected Sèvres, abolished the Ottoman government and defeated the Greeks in 1922. Turkish War of IndependenceTurkish negotiator Ismet Inn preserved Anatolia and Thrace and regained control of the straits for Turkey with the 1922 Treaty of Lausanne, the only Post-World War I treaty still in force.
But Lausanne was not all positive. It cost Turkey took control of oil-rich Mosul in Iraq, while the Greeks maintained the Dodecanese islands off the Turkish coast in the Aegean Sea and Britain maintained control of Cyprus. These islands reduce Turkey's unfettered access to the Mediterranean. This helps explain at least one of the recent flashpoints between Turkey and the West, when Turkey pursued its policy of “war on Turkey.” oil and gas exploration in the Mediterraneanmore recently of 2020-22. Who saw his warships and the Greek ships engaged in several confrontations.
The seabed off southern Cyprus contains very considerable gas reserves. established gas fields This represents more than a year of annual European consumption; exploration continues and production will begin in 2026.
Cyprus takes on even greater importance as it covers Turkey's approaches from the Eastern Mediterranean and the Suez Canal. Atatürk was aware of the Cypriot threat importance in 1928, knowing that British rule would eventually end. This happened in 1960, although the United Kingdom still maintained two armies sovereign base zones on the island.
But the creation of an independent Cypriot state dominated by its Greek majority was never really accepted by Turkey, and in 1974 it invaded the north of the island, where it has maintained a largely unrecognised mini-state ever since.
All of the above helps explain why EU membership has been so long-standing. eluded Turkey, even though it has been accepted as a candidate in 1999Western Europe's distrust of his policies and the depth of his democratic roots, as well as concerns about Turkish immigration into the bloc, have pushed France and Germany to slow down the process (indeed, in 2018, President Macron told Erdoğan that there was no chance of his country by obtaining membership.)
Erdoan has not helped solve this problem, often prioritizing political calculations over the legal, fiscal and human rights reforms needed for EU membership. The Union also demands protections for Kurdish minorities and is put off by the jailing of journalists and the closure of independent media. direct orders of the state.
But the message the Turks were hearing from their European neighbors was more complex. Turkey, they believed, was good enough to protect Western Europe through NATO, but not good enough to join the EU's inner sanctum of prosperity.
Erdoğan has looked elsewhere with an increasingly independent foreign policy that has seen Turkish troops sent to northern Syria, the provision of Turkish military equipment and advice to Azerbaijan, and the development of a profitable transactional relationship with the Kremlin.
Russia is Turkey leading supplier of crude oil and natural gas and thanks to Western sanctions, Russian tourists are flocking to Turkey. The fragile and inflation-prone Turkish economy, whose weaknesses are exacerbated by Erdoğan's mismanagement, cannot reasonably be expected to deprive itself of convenient energy supplies and the flight of Russian capital (although this is now happening). warned (The United States has decided to moderate its exchanges of military technology with the Kremlin.)
NATO is nevertheless fortunate that an ally controls the Turkish Straits. This not only makes Bulgaria and Romania’s NATO membership more viable, but also reduces Russia’s access to the Mediterranean. Turkey closed the straits to all warships in early 2022, in accordance with the Montreux Convention, which benefited Ukraine by preventing reinforcements from reaching the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which has in the meantime been seriously diminished by Ukrainian military action.
Learning from Turkey's Ottoman legacy and recognizing its role at the border between geopolitical disorder and order is a lesson in strategic competition. Without Turkey, there is no European security.
Frank Okata is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a career surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy, with experience commanding ships, ships ashore, and task forces. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily represent the policies or positions of the Department of Defense or its components.
The edge of Europe is CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy issues in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions he represents or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.
