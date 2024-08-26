The issue of the Prabowo-Jokowi rift is an attempt to disrupt the government's agenda







Jakarta – The Palace opens its voice on the issue of the rift between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and elected president Prabowo SubiantoThe special office of the president, Juri Ardiantoro, believes that this is an attempt to pit people against each other to disrupt the government's sustainable development agenda. “If one objects by clearly stating that the relationship between President Joko Widodo and the president-elect is currently broken, it is an attempt to disrupt the government's continuity program,” Juri Ardiantoro said in his written statement on Monday (26/8/2024). The jury considered that the fight against each other took place by combining various information, events and events that occurred recently. Then it is processed and concluded in a confident tone that a crack has occurred. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The jury explained that the main goal of Jokowi's government is currently to lay a solid foundation to facilitate the government transition. According to the jury, Jokowi has provided enough space and opportunity for Prabowo to start developing strategic programs to realize his vision and mission for the sustainability of the government in the future. “Where is the divide? This is Mr. Prabowo's question. The president-elect firmly rejects various speculations, rumors and even political efforts to pit Presidents Joko Widodo against each other,” Juri explained. The jury asked all parties to stop the narratives of confrontation against each other. He said that this narrative only divided the nation. “The politics of fighting one against another is an outdated policy that our society does not like. So, stop building narratives and speculations that divide us as a nation,” Juri continued. Previously, Prabowo Subianto criticized the party for spreading the issue of a break in its relations with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Prabowo denied this crazy news. “It turns out that Prabowo and Jokowi have cracked, as they have cracked,” Prabowo said in his closing speech at the 6th PAN Congress on Saturday (24/8). Prabowo said the wild question was an attempt to pit them against each other. Prabowo said that although he felt irritated, the issue did not bother him. “We must always oppose each other, always oppose each other,” Prabowo said. “If it's a little boring but we let it go, let it go,” he continued. Watch the video “Prabowo satirizes spreading rumors about severance of relations with Jokowi”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/eva)

