



Donald Trump has expressed doubts about participating in a televised debate with Kamala Harris next month, launching a fake news slur at the network that agreed to host it.

The former president and Republican presidential nominee threatened to walk away from a Sept. 10 meeting with Harris, the vice president and Democratic nominee for the November election, in a message posted on his Truth Social social media platform Sunday night.

Referring to an interview on ABC's This Week earlier in the day with host Jonathan Karl and Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, Trump questioned the networks' fairness for the only debate that both presidential candidates had already agreed to.

I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both Tom Cotton's ridiculous and biased interview (which was fantastic!) with journalist Jonathan Carls (you know?), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I wonder, why would I debate Kamala Harris on this channel? Trump wrote with his usual penchant for incorrect capitalization.

He also alluded to his ongoing defamation lawsuit against This Week host George Stephanopoulos and ABC over comments the host made in March claiming Trump had been found liable for rape instead of sexual abuse in a case brought by New Yorker writer E Jean Carroll.

This is not the first time Trump, who trails Harris seven points nationally in a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released over the weekend, has cast doubt on his participation in the debate.

“Right now, I’m like, why should I be in a debate? I’m leading in the polls. And everybody knows her, everybody knows me,” he told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network earlier this month after Harris replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic frontrunner.

He said he had committed to appearing in a Sept. 4 debate on Fox News, which Harris' campaign declined to do, saying he would see Harris there or not at all, before changing his mind again.

Harris, for her part, took advantage of Trump's hesitation in front of a cheering crowd at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, last month. If you have something to say, say it to my face, she said.

Trump's latest hesitation comes as the two presidential campaigns are deadlocked over the terms of next month's debate. Politico cited four sources Monday as saying negotiations broke down because participants' microphones were cut off when it was not their turn to speak.

According to the report, Harris' campaign is demanding that the microphones remain on at all times, apparently believing that the vice president can cause Trump to lose his temper during questioning and say something damaging or inappropriate.

“We have told ABC and other networks looking to host a possible debate in October that we believe both candidates’ microphones should be live for the duration of the broadcast,” Brian Fallon, a senior communications adviser to the Harris campaign, told Politico in a statement.

We understand that Trump's advisers prefer to mute the microphone because they don't think their candidate can handle 90 minutes of presidential talk all by himself. We suspect that Trump's team hasn't even told his boss about this conflict because it would be too embarrassing to admit that they don't think he can handle himself without the benefit of a mute button.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign insisted Harris was reneging on the terms agreed to for the debate by the Biden campaign when she agreed to the September 10 date and another meeting on CNN in June that never happened.

The conditions of these debates included cutting off the microphones between each exchange, as was the tradition during debates in previous presidential campaigns.

Enough games, Jason Miller, a senior Trump adviser, told Politico in a statement Sunday.

We agreed to the debate on ABC under the same terms as the debate on CNN. The Harris camp, having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes and opening statements. We said there was no change to the agreed-upon rules.

Miller also claimed that it was Harris who was seeking to withdraw from the debate, not Trump.

“This seems to be a trend for the Harris campaign. They don’t allow Harris to give interviews, they don’t allow her to do press conferences, and now they want to give her a debate cheat sheet. I guess they’re looking for a way to get out of any debate with President Trump,” he said.

The conflict comes as the Trump campaign seeks ways to curb the significant momentum Harris has built since becoming the Democratic nominee, including increased polling and donations.

On Monday, the Guardian reported growing fears among the former president's senior staff that palace intrigue over his leadership could distract from the urgent need to regain a firm footing in the race just over 10 weeks before polling day on November 5.

