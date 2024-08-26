Opinion: Remembering Deng Xiaoping: High-quality development is the absolute principle of the new era





On August 22, the 120th anniversary of Deng Xiaoping's birth, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held a grand symposium at which President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech honoring the chief architect of China's reform and opening-up. Deng Xiaoping is known for his assertion that “development is the absolute principle,” a notion of paramount relevance today, especially with regard to high-quality development as the primary task for implementing new development concepts. [para. 1]. The Third Plenary Session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in 1978 steered China toward economic construction, ushering in the era of reform and opening up. The session catalyzed rapid development, with milestones such as adopting a socialist market economy in 1992 and joining the World Trade Organization in 2001. These steps positioned China as the world's second-largest economy. Commitment to reform persists, with high-quality development being regarded as the primary task of building a modern socialist country, as repeatedly emphasized by entities such as the Central Economic Work Conference. [para. 2]. Reform and opening-up are essential for high-quality development. Deng Xiaoping's advocacy of pursuing these strategies, boldness and innovation have been essential to China's economic rise. The emphasis on deepening reforms was reiterated at the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, stressing the importance of prioritizing reforms to advance modernization with Chinese characteristics. [para. 3]. Addressing real-world challenges is essential to advancing high-quality development. At the beginning of the reform period, China faced a significant development gap compared with developed regions and unmet basic needs. Today, China's capabilities, including a socialist market economy and rapid economic growth, provide a solid foundation for high-quality development. These capabilities are crucial as China faces external economic challenges, weak domestic demand, and the need to transition from old to new growth drivers. [para. 4]. High-quality development requires a balanced pace of economic growth. Deng Xiaoping stressed that economic development should be the primary task, guiding all other functions. At present, this development requires focusing on new, high-quality productive forces. The Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee stressed the importance of revolutionary technological breakthroughs, innovative factor allocation and deep industrial transformation to cultivate high-tech, high-efficiency and high-quality industries. [para. 5]. This type of development also includes the overall progress of individuals, not just GDP growth. The Third Plenum proposed that “promoting comprehensive development” includes improving income distribution, employment policies, social security, health care reforms, and population support services. Governments must address public concerns about education, employment, health care, and support for the elderly to promote comprehensive development. [para. 6]. A stable external environment is indispensable for high-quality development. Deng Xiaoping understood the importance of peace and sought to create favorable conditions for reform and opening-up. However, China's current external environment remains complex amid global unilateralism and protectionism. The nation continues to open up its economy, adopting high-level economic and trade agreements and establishing a transparent, stable and predictable institutional environment to support reforms through greater opening-up. [para. 7]. Honoring Deng Xiaoping is not only paying tribute to his predecessors, but also drawing inspiration from the unfinished efforts of past reformers. Shifting from “development as the absolute principle” to “high-quality development as the absolute principle of the new era” represents an advanced understanding and a crucial historical challenge that modern China must comprehensively address. [para. 8]. AI generated, for reference only

