Kamala Harris campaign clashes with Trump over microphone cut-offs





UPDATED, with Trump comment: Kamala Harris' presidential campaign is taking a different approach to the rules for the upcoming ABC News debate than Joe Biden's: They don't want microphones cut off.

But Donald Trump's campaign wants the network to mute anyone who is not selected to speak.

“Trump should honor his commitment to debate Vice President Harris on ABC on September 10 and he should reject his advisers’ attempts to muzzle him by muting the microphone,” Harris campaign spokesman Brian Fallon wrote on X this morning. “The Vice President is ready to debate Trump live and uncensored. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”

Politico reported earlier in the day that Trump’s team was insisting that the ABC News debate have the same terms as the June 27 CNN debate between Trump and President Joe Biden. “Enough with the games. We agreed to the ABC debate on the same terms as the CNN debate,” Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, told Politico. “The Harris camp, having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes and opening statements. We said there would be no changes to the agreed-upon rules.”

But Trump told NBC News later in the day that “I don't care. I'd probably rather have them, but the deal is the same as last time. In that case, it was muted… We agreed to the same rules. Same rules and same specifications, and I think that's probably what it should be.”

Having a microphone on for the duration of the debate will allow for the capture of exchanges between the candidates. This includes potential outbursts from Trump, as happened in the 2020 and 2016 debates. Harris’ campaign apparently sees such a scenario as potentially working in her favor, as it would reflect what she sees as Trump’s unhinged nature. “We understand that Trump’s advisers prefer the microphone off because they do not believe their candidate can act like a president alone for 90 minutes,” the campaign said.

Biden's campaign, however, sought to use muted microphones during the first debate of 2020, when Trump repeatedly interrupted him to the point that Biden told him to “shut up.”

Meanwhile, Trump is now wondering why he should participate in the debate.

In a post published on Truth Social Sunday night, he wrote: “I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both the ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (which was fantastic!) by journalist Jonathan Carl (you know?), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I wonder why I would debate Kamala Harris on this network?” The debate will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Trump has a history of criticizing the network hosting the debate or the moderators before an event, as if to blame them if things go wrong. Before the CNN debate in June, his campaign said he would “not be treated fairly.” But after the debate went badly for Biden, Trump praised moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

