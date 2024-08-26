Jokowi's youngest son disqualified from November elections, US trip criticized over protests





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo's efforts to establish a political dynasty have suffered a major blow after his youngest son was disqualified from November's regional elections due to his age. At 29, Mr Kaesang Pangarep is under the minimum age of 30 required at the time of candidate registration, which takes place between August 27 and 29. The setback comes after the political scion drew the ire of Indonesians last week. Public criticism of Mr Kaesang and his wife Erina Gudono increased when the couple flew to the United States by private jet to visit the University of Pennsylvania, where she will pursue a master's degree at the School of Social Policy and Practice on scholarship, as violent street protests erupted at home. Social media, especially Instagram, was flooded with insults targeting the couple, who had shared short videos and photos of their trip, with users expressing their dissatisfaction with the trip. The private jet has also quickly become one of the most talked about topics in the country. On social media platform X, users pointed out that the plane, a Gulfstream G650ER, belonged to Garena, the gaming arm of Singapore-based Sea. However, a check on the US Federal Aviation Administration website showed that it is currently owned by a trustee of the Bank of Utah. Records on the aviation website RZJets, which shows the delivery status of aircraft, indicate that the aircraft was initially delivered to Garena on July 15, 2021, before being purchased by the Bank of Utah trust on December 29, 2022. Sea did not respond to The Straits Times' request for further information. Apart from the private jet, Indonesians also criticised the couple's ostentatious lifestyle clips, which were shared on Ms Erina's Instagram account. In one of her posts, she shared a photo of a Rp400,000 (S$33.80) lobster roll purchased at the Grand Central Market in Los Angeles, California. This has sparked anger among Indonesian social media users, with the cost of the role being almost a tenth of the minimum wage in Jakarta.

