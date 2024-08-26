Shivaji Maharaj statue inaugurated by PM Modi last year collapses in Maharashtra

A statue of Marathi warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday (August 26, 2024). The 33-foot-tall statue fell at around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Malvan.

As experts prepare to ascertain the exact cause, the official noted that the district has been experiencing heavy rains and strong winds for the past two to three days.

The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations at the fort.

Soon after its collapse, opposition leaders came down hard on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre and the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, accusing them of corruption even in matters related to the statue of warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

They pointed out that while the forts built by Shivaji Maharaj have remained strong for centuries (till date), the statue unveiled by Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has disappeared.

It is outrageous that the government has misappropriated funds for the construction of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, lashing out at the administration. He called the incident a shameful example of a government mired in corruption and demanded a thorough probe.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Vinayak Raut expressed his anguish, saying: “Maharaj, please forgive us. We cannot bear to witness your humiliation at the hands of traitors.”

Mr Wadettiwar demanded that the statue be reinstalled at the site with even greater grandeur immediately and that the contractor who disrespected the Maharaja be blacklisted.

They also called for immediate halt to all ongoing projects associated with this contractor and insisted that those responsible for dishonouring the Maharaja be held accountable and punished.

NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said that when the Prime Minister of the country inaugurates a monument or structure, people expect the work to be of high quality. However, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, collapsed within a year, which is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023. The collapse of the statue within a year clearly indicates that the work was of substandard quality. This situation represents a betrayal of both the Prime Minister and the public. Therefore, there is an urgent need to conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons for this substandard work and other related issues, she said.

Ms Sule said the responsibility of erecting the statue had been entrusted to a contractor from Thane district, which is Mr Shinde's political stronghold. It is now evident that the work has been carried out successfully. We demand that this individual and his organisation be blacklisted from all future projects, she said.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, the 13th direct descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, said that the statue, which was hastily erected for the inauguration by the Prime Minister, has collapsed. We had earlier written to the Prime Minister, urging him to replace the statue, which was ill-conceived, lacking proper form and hastily installed. This is the first time in Maharashtra that a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has collapsed within a year. In such circumstances, how can we even talk about preserving the forts of the Maharajas with any credibility? he said.

It is now essential to build a proper memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at this site. However, in the rush to complete it before the elections, we must avoid repeating the same mistakes. It is crucial that this monument is reconstructed scientifically, even if it takes more time, said the former Rajya Sabha MP and heir to the Kolhapur royal family.

An angry Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik vandalised the office of the Sindhudurg Public Works Department, which was responsible for shoddy work. He criticised the state government for the alleged shoddy work. The state government might be trying to evade responsibility. The people responsible for the construction and erection of the statue should be thoroughly investigated, he said.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “I don't have all the details about the incident. However, it is important to note that Minister for Public Works and Civil Protection Ravindra Chavan, who is also the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, has said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter.”

“We are committed to erecting a new statue at the same place. This statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Modi, is a tribute to the visionary efforts of Shivaji Maharaj in building a sea fort. We will take all necessary steps to resolve this issue expeditiously and effectively,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the incident unfortunate, saying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a source of pride for all. The statue was erected and designed by the Navy. I spoke to the district collector, who informed me that the statue collapsed due to winds blowing at 45 kmph, he said.

Mr. Shinde also mentioned that District Welfare Minister Ravindra Chavan had already reached the spot following his instructions. He added that Navy officials would reach the spot the next day. The opposition has plenty of time to criticise, but we will soon re-install a stronger and more magnificent statue, he said.