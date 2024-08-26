Deutsche Welle to challenge Turkish journalists' convictions in Supreme Court





German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) will take the conviction of its Istanbul bureau coordinator, journalist Blent Mumay, to Turkey's Constitutional Court after a lower appeals court refused to overturn his conviction. Turkish Minute reported, citing DW. In May 2023, Mumay was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended, for publishing information about a construction company in defiance of a court order. An Istanbul criminal court handed down the conviction for disseminating personal data in a case stemming from a complaint filed by the owner of the construction company Met-Gn Insaat. The case concerns information Mumay shared on social media in 2020 about alleged money laundering involving construction tycoons and officials in Istanbul's former local government, led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP). The documents allegedly showed that some of the contractors who were awarded tasks were affiliated with the government. The data concerns the expansion of Istanbul's metro system, which is also supported by international investments and loans. The court case began following a complaint filed by the owner of Met-Gn Insaat, who alleged that it was an illegal dissemination of personal data. Mumay, for his part, maintains that he was doing his job as a journalist. Turkish authorities have also taken steps to block public access to online information. The journalist appealed his conviction to the Istanbul court 26th The regional court, which acts as an appeals court, unanimously rejected Mumays' appeal last week. Following the court's decision, DW decided to take Mumay's case to the country's highest court, the Constitutional Court. “To be honest, I didn't expect the appeal to be decided in my favor. It would be a surprise if the judiciary, politicized by the palace regime, ruled in favor of a journalist, especially at a time when press freedom has disappeared,” Mumay told DW. The prosecutions and convictions against me and other journalists have two aims: to neutralize us and to intimidate and silence other journalists, he added, referring to Turkey's poor record on press freedom. DW CEO Peter Limbourg said Deutsche Welle would support him and provide full legal support. Blent Mumay is a courageous, experienced and critical journalist whom the Turkish authorities seem to want to silence, Limbourg said. The accusations against him are clearly baseless and only serve as a pretext to intimidate him and other journalists in Turkey. Support from press organizations DW and Mumay's other employer in Germany, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper, protested the initial verdict in 2023, with the support of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the German branch of the writers' NGO known as PEN (Poets, Essayists, Novelists). The International Press Institute (IPI) also issued a critical statement following Mumays' last unsuccessful appeal on August 20. “This verdict represents a serious attack on press freedom and freedom of expression in Turkey, further eroding the foundations of democratic discourse in the country,” IPI said. “We urgently call on the Turkish authorities to end the harassment of critical journalists. Mumays’ case is emblematic of the systematic repression of independent journalism in Turkey.” Mumay was among journalists arrested following a coup attempt in 2016, part of a broader crackdown on journalists. He was released from police custody after a brief detention. Turkey, which has become The world's largest prison for journalists in 2018, during the state of emergency imposed after the coup attempt, class 158th out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by RSF. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

