Harris Prepares for Battle With Trump Over Union Workers, Their Big Labor Bosses





It was one of the most fiery moments of the Democratic National Convention. Last Monday night, Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers union, took the stage at the United Center, took off his blazer and revealed a red T-shirt that read, “Trump is a scab.”

The crowd, made up of party loyalists who also wore the same T-shirt, roared in approval and began chanting “Trump is a scab.” Fain, an electrician who worked at an Indiana auto parts plant, is a throwback to the more stripped-down archetype of union leaders. He extolled Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as a “working-class fighter” and slammed Trump as a “lapdog of the billionaire class.”

But while Fain evokes the combative bosses of a bygone era, behind that vintage style is a tech-savvy campaign machine ready to capitalize on the moment. Before long, the digital foot soldiers of Team Harris-Waltz, along with the UAW, had plastered Fain’s video on social media, garnering millions of views, thousands of bright red T-shirts were sold, and the word “scab” was trending online.

The choreographed little spectacle reflects the Harris-Walz campaign’s methodical planning and preparation to find every opportunity to amplify the unions’ message and, just as importantly, to bolster its pro-union credibility with the union leaders it is aggressively courting. And for good reason: The union vote could be decisive in 2024.

Aware that Donald Trump's strong showing with union households in key states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin may have cost Hillary Clinton the election in 2016, Harris' campaign understands that working-class voters could emerge as this campaign's version of the suburban soccer mom — a demographic critical to victory.

“There are 2.7 million union members in the swing states,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Harris-Walz’s campaign manager, wrote in an Aug. 8 memo shared with CBS News. “That’s saying something when you consider that four years ago, about 45,000 votes in swing states decided the election.”

Last week, the organizers of the Democratic convention spared no expense in appealing to unions. A record number—20 percent—of Democratic delegates were union members; all members of the delegations from all 50 states and territories stayed in union hotels; nearly all of the physical labor at the convention was done by union workers, from setting construction to electrical work to makeup for speakers and performers. And loud appeals to unions were strategically placed in many roll-call votes.

Harris' campaign sees its close collaboration with unions as a force multiplier.

“We live in a fragmented media environment and it’s very difficult to reach undecided voters,” one campaign official said. “Unions are the best validators: They can cut through the noise and misinformation and expose the facts about our record against Trump.”

Once a pillar of the Democratic Party, union members have become divided under Trump as the former Republican president has proven effective in attracting traditional Democratic voters across the aisle. Behind the scenes at the convention center, it was clear that Harris’ campaign was employing old-school, hard-line tactics to try to reverse those gains.

When another prominent union leader, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien, addressed the Republican convention in Milwaukee late last month, Democrats took notice. O’Brien praised Trump as “a tough guy” and said he “didn’t care about being criticized” for being the first Teamsters boss to address a Republican convention in its 121-year history.

But two weeks later, Trump got into a heated argument with Elon Musk during a conversation on X about laying off employees. The Republican candidate praised Musk as “the biggest cutthroat,” telling him, “Look what you do, you come in, you say, ‘Do you want to quit?’ I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike, and you say, ‘You’re all gone!’”

O'Brien quickly moved to limit the damage, issuing a statement on Politico calling Trump's remarks “economic terrorism.” But the Harris campaign and its union allies saw it as an opportunity for revenge. The next day, Fain, a UAW member, filed a complaint against Trump and Musk with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing them of unfair labor practices. The Harris campaign rejoiced and urged Fain to go on the radio to discuss their decision, according to a source close to Fain.

O'Brien has been desperate for an opportunity to get back in the Democrats' good graces. He asked to speak at their convention, but the Harris campaign brushed him off, according to a union source. Campaign officials didn't even respond to his request. Then, in a move that appeared designed to discredit O'Brien, the Harris campaign invited several Teamsters rank-and-file members to attend the convention festivities without their leader.

One union source who spoke on condition of anonymity about the incident called it a “snub.” Others suggested the move was meant to send a polite message that supporting Trump could have consequences.

“They weren’t throwing a ball at his head, but maybe a little bit inside to take him back a step,” said Eddie Vale, a political and labor strategist who has represented unions including the AFL-CIO. A Harris campaign source said only that it wouldn’t have made sense for O’Brien to address the convention, given that he wasn’t prepared to endorse the Democratic ticket.

Yet at the end of the convention, Harris campaign officials said they were leaving the door open to a possible rapprochement with Teamsters leadership. In what one union source called a “virtue signal,” Harris accepted an invitation to meet with the union’s executive committee, which is expected to include O’Brien.

“Both sides want to make it clear that they are continuing to talk to each other,” the source said.

Harris faces a tougher challenge than her predecessor in winning union support. President Biden’s close relationship with unions was forged after years of cultivating his image as “Scranton Joe,” a politician whose middle-class roots helped him understand the plight and aspirations of working people. But Harris, a more cosmopolitan figure from California’s San Francisco Bay Area, has had to work harder to define herself as a natural ally of the working class.

In 2020, Mr. Biden won 57% of the union vote in key Rust Belt states, compared to 40% for Trump. By most estimates, Harris will have to do at least as well as Biden to win this election.

Trump has also courted unions. In January, he attended the Teamsters presidential roundtable (Biden visited Teamsters headquarters a few weeks later) and praised the union, noting that many of his major projects have been done with Teamster workers. And in a classic example of transactional politics, he promised to give union leaders a “seat at the table” if they support him in the election.

Harris’s team is being strategic in its courting of workers. At last week’s convention, speakers seemed to take every opportunity to point out that Harris had worked at a McDonald’s while in college, and the candidate herself brought it up in her acceptance speech. Harris spoke sentimentally but tactically about the modest East Bay neighborhood in which she grew up, calling it “a beautiful, working-class neighborhood of firefighters, nurses, and construction workers.”

And almost as soon as Harris became the presumptive nominee last month, her campaign sent her on a tour of key states where she met with rank-and-file union members, including UAW workers in Detroit. The campaign has emphasized Harris’ pro-union record, noting that she walked the picket line with union strikers in 2019 during her first presidential campaign and that as vice president, she broke the Senate tie that allowed passage of the Butch Lewis Act, which restored pensions to more than a million workers.

Harris also chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. His easygoing, Midwestern style, football-coach persona and worn flannel shirts are likely to appeal to voters who don’t have lunch. A Harris campaign official said it was no coincidence that Walz’s first solo trip of the campaign was to rally members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees at their international convention in Los Angeles. And it’s no coincidence that Walz, a former high school teacher, is himself a member in good standing of a union — the American Federation of Teachers.

Ultimately, the working-class vote will likely come down to the candidate who workers believe is best able to address working-class economic concerns. Harris will almost certainly win the working-class vote, but what will really matter is Trump’s ability to narrow his margin of maneuver by appealing to working-class voters on issues like immigration and trade.

Robert Forrant, a historian of the American labor movement, says Harris' campaign recognizes this and is integrating these economic concerns into its message.

“They’ve started talking about how important inflation is, and you can’t ignore it.” But he said Harris’ campaign needs to do more, such as acknowledge that workers increasingly have to work multiple jobs to survive, a reality that has third-order effects, including breaking down family structures. “You have to be very careful about appealing to unions,” Forrant said.

