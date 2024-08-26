ABC News event in doubt





Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Michigan, U.S., August 20, 2024.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is unsure whether he will debate Vice President Kamala Harris as previously agreed.

And their campaigns are arguing over the terms of the showdown with ABC News on September 10.

In a social media post Sunday night, Trump questioned whether he should debate Democratic nominee Harris, given what the former president has suggested is a hostile environment.

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, the ridiculous and biased interview with the light journalist Jonathan Carl (K?) [Arkansas Sen.[] Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Trump Detractors Panel, and I'm like, why should I debate Kamala Harris on this network?” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post Sunday.

“Will panelist Donna Brazil ask the Marxist candidate questions like she did dishonest Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend who runs ABC do the same. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus right now? Will he be involved. They have a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!,” Trump wrote.

On Monday morning, Trump told NBC News that ABC was “the worst network in terms of unfairness” and “I think ABC should really be kicked out,” and said he would prefer to host the debate on another network.

The suggestion has raised eyebrows as the two campaigns argue over whether ABC should leave both candidates' microphones on throughout the debate. That would allow the candidates to capture all of their comments while it's their opponent's turn to speak.

The Harris campaign wants hot mics, but the Trump campaign doesn't, NBC News confirmed, following a report from Politico.

This is a reversal of position from the previous presidential debate, hosted by CNN in late June. The campaign team of the Democratic candidate at the time, Joe Biden, had requested and obtained that the candidates' microphones be turned on only when it was their turn to speak. The Trump campaign team had requested microphones that were turned on.

The debate was a disaster for Biden, however, whose faltering performance and muddled answers ended his reelection hopes. Less than a month later, Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris.

The vice president is a former prosecutor who could benefit from a format that allows her to rebut Trump on the fly, rather than waiting her turn.

Former President Donald Trump and Republican presidential nominee (left), and Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee.

Reuters

Brian Fallon, a spokesman for the Harris campaign, said in a statement: “We have told ABC and other networks interested in hosting a possible debate in October that we believe both candidates' microphones should be live for the duration of the broadcast.”

“We understand that Trump's advisers prefer to cut the microphone because they don't think their candidate can act like a president on his own for 90 minutes,” Fallon told NBC.

Trump regularly interrupts his opponents during debates, as he did in 2016 during a face-off with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. “What a disgusting woman,” he complained, as Clinton answered a question.

Fallon said: “We suspect that Trump’s team didn’t even inform his boss about this conflict because it would be too embarrassing to admit that they don’t think he can handle Vice President Harris without the aid of a mute button. The vice president is prepared to handle Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”

Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said in a statement that Trump agreed to the ABC debate under the “exactly identical terms” as those agreed to for the Republican’s CNN debate with Biden.

Read more political reporting on CNBC

“The Harris camp, after agreeing to the CNN rules, asked for a sit-down debate, with notes and opening statements,” Miller said. “We said there was no change to the agreed-upon rules. If Kamala Harris is not smart enough to repeat the messages her operatives want her to memorize, that’s their problem. That seems to be a trend for the Harris campaign.”

“They’re not allowing Harris to do interviews, they’re not allowing her to do press conferences, and now they want to give her a debate cheat sheet,” Miller said. “I guess they’re looking for a way to get out of any debate with President Trump.”

On Monday morning, Trump told NBC News that it “didn't matter to me” that the microphones were hot during the debate.

“I would probably prefer to have it activated, but the agreement was it would be the same as last time,” Trump said.

Fallon denied that the Harris campaign requested a sit-down debate with notes allowed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/26/trump-harris-debate-abc-news-hot-mics.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos