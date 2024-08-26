Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan enters politics, vows to campaign for release of PTI founders





Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman Imran Khan, has entered active politics, party sources confirmed on Saturday.

Aleema Khan made an unannounced visit to Peshawar and Mardan, where she met with imprisoned and disgruntled PTI workers.

The workers aired their grievances, especially against party leaders including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and others.

During her meetings, Aleema pledged to launch a campaign for the release of the PTI founder, in collaboration with party workers.

Last week, Aleema Khan accused the current party leadership of having no intention of releasing him from prison.

His comments come after the PTI's rally scheduled for today in Tarnol, Islamabad was postponed.

Aleema Khan asked why Azam Swati, a PTI leader, visited Imran Khan early in the morning and asked him to convey the message regarding the postponement of the rally.

She expressed scepticism about the feasibility of such a meeting at 7.30am at Adiala jail and claimed that the decision to call off the rally was taken under pressure from the establishment.

She criticised the current PTI leadership for not having the courage to confront the party's supporters and for taking decisions without consulting the founder.

Aleema Khan claimed that the leaders had no real intention of securing Imran Khan's release and were instead using his name to take independent decisions.

It is noteworthy that the PTI has formed a committee to resolve internal conflicts within the party, with former president Arif Alvi appointed as its head, sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, Arif Alvi will head the committee and is expected to submit recommendations within a week to resolve the ongoing disputes.

He will meet with dissident leaders to hear their concerns and work toward reconciliation.

The party is facing growing tensions at both the central and provincial levels.

The PTI recently revoked the basic membership of former senior vice president and member of the National Assembly, Sher Afzal Marwat.

